TJ hockey highlight chosen by Johnstown Tomahawks in NAHL draft

Saturday 24 July 2021 | 8:01 am

Hunter Fairman, a Thomas Jefferson graduate, was selected by the Johnstown Tomahawks in the NAHL draw.



Thomas Jefferson coach John Zeiler has inherited a team that finished 17-2-1 and advanced to the PIHL Class AA semifinals in 2020-21.

One player he will miss and is sure to miss is Hunter Fairman, the team’s top scorer as a senior striker last season.

Fairman, 18, was selected by the Johnstown Tomahawks in the NAHL Entry Draft, which took place on July 14. The 6-foot-2, 160-pound TJ grad was chosen in the 16th round.

“I was a little surprised to be called up,” Fairman said, “but I’ve worked hard for so long and now have the chance to show what I can do. It’s exciting to be drafted by an NAHL team, seeing the fact that there are so many players like me trying to take their game to the next level.

“This was definitely one of my dreams in my hockey career, to get the chance to play at the junior level and show what I’ve got.”

Each NAHL team chose players based largely on scouting throughout the season to meet the needs of the team.

“I’m thrilled that Hunter will have the opportunity to play Tier II Junior A hockey,” said Bill Crousey, TJ’s longtime coach who retired after the 2020-21 season. “It’s an opportunity that many kids who play AAA hockey hope to get.

“I hope Hunter has a strong camp tryout and makes the team. It will be difficult, but I believe he has the ability to play at that level.”

In total, Johnstown selected 18 players in 17 rounds. The Tomahawks won the regular season title in their division last season before losing in the first round of the playoffs.

“Johnstown plays Tier II junior hockey,” Crousey said. “They’ve brought a lot of kids to the NCAA Division 1 or 3 levels. … Hunter will take a big step toward playing NCAA hockey if he can make that team. It’s going to be a challenge, but I have no doubt that he will do his best.”

The NAHL consists of 29 teams in four divisions. Johnstown is a member of the East Division, along with the Jamestown Rebels, Maine Nordiques, Maryland Black Bears, Northeast Generals, New Jersey Titans, and Danbury Jr. Hat tricks.

Johnstown is the closest NAHL franchise to the Pittsburgh region and the only one in Pennsylvania.

The NAHL is one of the premier junior hockey leagues in the United States and the only Tier II junior league approved by USA Hockey. The 47th season starts in September.

“The NAHL is a very fast-paced and very physical junior league,” Fairman said. “I’ve been to a lot of games to watch the Tomahawks play and have followed them over the years.

“My expectation is to go to camp every time I step on the ice and compete to show that I can play at that level.”

“Fast and Physical” partially describes Fairman’s icy sharpness.

He was known for being an aggressive player at TJ, leading the Jaguars by 60 penalty minutes in 2019-20. Fairman softened it for his senior season and was hit with nine two-minute penalties.

“I think Hunter has very good skills and skates well,” Crousey said. “He also plays with an edge, which should help him compete at the junior level.”

Fairman and teammate Eddie Pazo were 1-2 in PIHL Class AA, scoring 62 and 54 points in 2020-21. Fairman registered 34 goals and 28 assists; Pazo’s numbers were 22 and 32.

The Jaguars defeated the opposition 137-43 and were led offensively by Fairman, Pazo, Riley Holzer, Will O’Brien and Ryan Kelly.

In addition to the five high-scoring forwards, TJ was also fueled by goalkeeper Luke Ripepi, forward Luke Rayman and defenders Brady Rotolo and Jake Gardiner.

Fairman was the PIHL’s overall top scorer last season with 38 goals and 30 assists, after 23 goals and 25 assists as a junior. He went on to score 21 goals and 36 assists for the Esmark Stars 18U AAA team.

Fairman knows what to show in Johnstown to make the squad.

“Definitely being more physical, playing smart and scoring are what I will have to do,” he said. “I have to earn my place in the team; nothing will just be handed to me.”

Fairman is the son of Eric and Lisa Fairman. Lisa is the girls basketball coach and girls tennis assistant at TJ. Hunter has three older siblings: TJ’s Eric, Alysa, and Garret, a TJ’s girls’ basketball assistant and freshman baseball coach, plus younger sister Graci, a senior point guard and one of the WPIAL’s top players. Graci is a two-sports outlier with TJ in basketball and softball.

All five siblings come from strong athletic backgrounds.

Eric and Garret played football, basketball, and baseball in high school. Eric played in baseball and was an All-American with Cal (Pa.) before jumping into the coaching ranks. Garret is a redshirt senior defensive end on the Robert Morris football team.

Alysa competed in volleyball, basketball and softball with TJ and this spring was a senior pitcher/outfielder with the Carlow softball team. Alysa recently earned the program’s first CoSIDA Academic All-District award, earning her nursing degree with a 3.84 GPA.

She led the Celtics with 29 RBI’s and had a .321 batting average and put together a 3.89 ERA over 90 innings in the pitching circle.

Hunter Fairman, meanwhile, hopes to eventually play hockey at a collegiate level.

“Growing up, baseball was my favorite sport and I loved playing it,” he said. “When I was young I had severe allergies and eye problems that inevitably made me stop. As a young kid it was hard to let go of something you loved, but then hockey came into my life and it really became more than just a sport for me.

“I want to thank all my coaches who have helped me over the years to become the player and person I am today and who have helped me achieve this goal.”

