Sports
Comments on Mirabai Chanu’s Tokyo 2020 silver
Current and former athletes from all sports congratulated Mirabai Chanu after she won India’s first-ever weightlifting silver medal at the Olympics, after lifting a total of 202 kg in the women’s 49 kg event at the Tokyo 2020 Games. These are the best responses.
@mirabai_chanu pic.twitter.com/tBy02f4SiE
— Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) July 24, 2021
@mirabai_chanu Congratulations #MirabaiChanu #cheers4india #Olympic Games2021 pic.twitter.com/Qn14eP34XU
— Jeremy Lalrinnunga (@raltejeremy) July 24, 2021
Congratulations on a nice opening on medal mirror @mirabai_chanu . This medal is a morale boost for our Indian contingent. Thanks for a spectacular performance…… jai hind pic.twitter.com/GY2PNMyap1
— Bajrang Punia (@BajrangPunia) July 24, 2021
You didn’t just lift weights and take a medal there, champ. You lifted a nation that needed to find joy and you did it with the widest smile. take a bow @mirabai_chanu #TeamIndia #Tokyo2020
— Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) July 24, 2021
Congratulations with @mirabai_chanu in winning the first medal. You made the country so proud, keep flying high! #Cheer4India # TokyoOlynpics2020 pic.twitter.com/3ZQwGVYQbA
— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) July 24, 2021
The effort our Olympic athletes put in for years to get on that podium is astonishing. Wonderful performance from @mirabai_chanu #Olympics
– Mask and take your vaccine (@ashwinravi99) July 24, 2021
And our campaign in the #Olympic Games in Tokyo starts in style. A #Proud moment for the whole country. Congratulations @mirabai_chanu in winning the silver medal. pic.twitter.com/olNTb2TfP8
— Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) July 24, 2021
I am very happy to win silver medal in #Tokyo2020 for my country pic.twitter.com/gPtdhpA28z
— Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) July 24, 2021
Congratulations @mirabai_chanu Super proud of you. pic.twitter.com/zKPp0v260j
— Hima (mon jai) (@HimaDas8) July 24, 2021
Our first medalist is here! @mirabai_chanu‘s golden attempt at that silver! Super!!!
— Dipa Karmakar (@DipaKarmakar) July 24, 2021
What a wonderful start to #Tokyo2020!
Congratulations @mirabai_chanu for winning the silver medal in weightlifting. #Cheer4India #MirabaiChanu pic.twitter.com/N7dJncHzQE
— Colonel Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) July 24, 2021
