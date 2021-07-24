Cricket was part of the 1900 Olympics; Do you know who won the gold medal?





In the 1900 Paris Summer Games, Great Britain defeated France to win the only gold medal in Cricket in the Olympics. Trending Agency

The only cricket match in the Olympics was played during the 1900 Games in Paris between Great Britain and France. Two half-centuries and two five-wicket-hauls were recorded in the historic match. The game was played over two days and it was an encounter with a low score, as only 366 runs were scored in four innings. Interestingly, 24 players were drafted, 12 on each team, rather than the typical 22 cricketers and none of them had represented their national teams in the past. In fact, only two of the 24 players had played first-class cricket. While Great Britain was represented by the Devon and Somerset Wanderers club, France was represented by a team called All Paris. The game did not have first-class status as both teams fielded 12 players instead of 11. However, it is remembered as a test match and incidentally, the England v France match was the only match played in 1900 (international cricket). Founded in 1894, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) had previously planned to include cricket in the Olympics during the Athens 1896 Games. However, their plan did not materialize as cricket was unable to generate enough teams to participate. Four years later, cricket debuted at the Paris Olympics. Initially, four teams from Great Britain, France, the Netherlands and Belgium were scheduled to participate in the event. However, later on, the Netherlands and Belgium withdrew from the event after their bids to host the Olympic Games together did not materialize. After a lot of crowds, the race was organized between 19 and 20 August at the Velodrome de Vincennes cycling location. Alfred Bowerman and Montagu Toller of Great Britain starred in the match with the bat and bowl respectively as they won the only cricket match played in the Olympics by 158 runs. Bowerman and Charles Beachcroft were the only two players to score a fifty in the game. Both came from the Great Britain squad and achieved the special performance in the second innings of the game. Meanwhile, Frederick Christian took a seven-wicket haul in the first innings, while Toller’ took 7/9 in the second, as France scored just 104 runs in both innings. After the match, Great Britain’s team was awarded a silver medal, while France took home the bronze medal. Twelve years later, in 1912, the medals of Great Britain and France were converted to gold and silver and the game was designated the official event of the Summer Games. Read all Latest news, Important news and Corona news here

