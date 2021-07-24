Work is still needed to eradicate discrimination from football

ASSOCIATED PRESS



The recent Euro 2020 football tournament shed new light on racism in sport. Players of the England team knelt during both the tournament itself and the matches before it, with some fans choosing to captivate that statement.

Conservative politicians, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Home Secretary Priti Patel declined to condemn the booing, which many believe gave implicit authorization for the unedifying scenes following the country’s defeat in the final to Italy when black players Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka received a torrent of racist insults online for the penalties they missed in the match.

wrongly judged

While the events have attracted much attention and increased dialogue about racism in football, online abuse is not the beginning or the end of the sport’s problems. Many other forms of discrimination are more similar to those in other walks of life.

For example a Swiss study from a few years ago looked at how action is viewed on the field. Volunteers were shown 64 game sequences that take place in the FIFA video game. The volunteers consisted of a number of white players, white umpires and white fans. The sequences consisted of a player being tackled by an opponent, with each clip being designed by an independent judge to be ambiguous about its legality. Viewers were asked to judge whether an offense had been committed.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

The results show that race plays a big role in how we judge the fairness of a tackle. If players of different skin colors were involved in the challenge, viewers were less likely to consider it a violation, and the umpires in particular would probably not consider it a violation if the change was made by a black player. However, when it was clear that a foul had been committed, participants came to that conclusion much more quickly if it was a black player who made the tackle.

The researchers suggest the first is because people are aware of racism and make an effort not to appear that way, but when the offense was clear, they harbored the implicit expectation that black players are more likely to commit mistakes and therefore be judged more quickly than white ones. players.

Wage differences

Wage differentials are also common in the wider economy, with data from the Bureau of National Statistics revealing a nearly 20% pay gap between white workers and black workers in the UK. We might think that in the highly meritocratic football world there would be no such gap, but Research from Stockholm University suggests similar discrepancies exist there as well.

The researchers turned their attention to the movement of players after the so-called “Bosman ruling,” which allowed players to move freely between clubs when their contracts expired. The ruling, which was introduced in 1995, caused a significant increase in player traffic, and the researchers wanted to investigate whether this mobility could also shed some light on racial discrimination in the labor market.

“We find that pay discrimination against black English players was significant before the Bosman ruling and almost disappeared after that. Increasing labor mobility seemed to deter clubs from being able to practice pay discrimination,say the researchers.

Pay and perform

The researchers matched each player’s performance to their pay through a method known as “market test,” which was backed by data from the English Premier League. The test is designed to identify wage discrimination by comparing teams with broadly similar general wage costs, but with a different ethnic composition of their team. The researchers compared the performance differences between these teams before and after the entry into force of the Bosman ruling to understand how racial wage discrimination changed as a result of the ruling.

The researchers argued that the ruling should have reduced discrimination against black players because it gave them more power and therefore more likely that their pay would reflect their prowess. While this was indeed the case for black players from the EU, this was not the case for players outside the EU.

“If we look at the post-Bosman period, we see that the only players who face wage discrimination are black players from outside the EU. These players are the only ones who have to deal with both club prejudice and restrictive contract rules. This reinforces the case that contract rules and labor mobility are key to limiting pay discrimination” say the researchers.

Work is still needed to eradicate discrimination from football

getty



A racing ceiling

While that gives a certain amount of optimism on the playing field, it is much less positive off the field. Research from the University of Leicester emphasizes how difficult it can be for black managers to make their way to the top of the game.

The survey takes place against a background where less than 1% of senior coaches in the Premier League are black, despite the fact that black players make up about 30% of the total. There are currently no black managers practicing their trade in England’s top division.

Even among those ostensibly in favor of greater equality, they have often done so in the in context that the lack of black managers at the top of the game is more due to some sort of failure in the managers themselves than to anything more systemic.

The study highlighted the critical role social networks play in securing coaching and management work. Indeed, these connections were often the most important aspect of securing work, and were considerably more important than hard work and qualifications.

Similar findings were illustrated by: Research from the University of Washington, who found that the main discrimination against black people in the workplace was exclusion from major social networks. This was especially so the senior who climbed, which is of course a time when networking is becoming even more important.

In football, access to these networks gives people early knowledge of the latest jobs and essential introductions to key decision-makers for those roles. They also provide invaluable umpires who can vouch for their abilities and endorse their candidacy. This was expertly illustrated in a story narrated by ex-England international Jamie Redknapp, who explained how he helped Frank Lampard land his first management job.

I called Mel Morris (President of Derby County), he has a house near me. He said Frank had no experience. I said he wants to be a manager, please meet him. The next day he met him in London, they had a meeting at 7am, half past eight he called me and said he blew him away. I gave him the job. And that was it.

Lampard then proceeded to hire a friend as a coach, despite having no relevant experience. The episode highlights that while the abuse inflicted on black players in the wake of the European Championship final has rightly thrown the spotlight on racism in the game, it would be wrong to assume that discrimination is limited to abuse by fans against players. Unfortunately, it goes much deeper than that.