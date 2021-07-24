2021 Girls Tennis All-Region Dream Team | Sport





DREAM TEAM PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Lilly Bobrowski, Sr., Traverse City St. Francis Bobrowski helped the Gladiators to second in the state with her second-place finish to No. 1 singles in Division 4. Her record of 26-5 included two losses to the undefeated state champion and three losses to opponents from much larger schools. The regional and conference champion has recovered from a torn ACL that took her second season to take the #1 spot on Glads’ best-ever team and is headed to Ave Maria to play tennis in college. SINGLES Jillian Sodini, Sr., TC St. Francis Part of the senior trio that led St. Francis and won the D4 state title on the No. 3 singles run. Went undefeated with a record of 31-0, won the Lake Michigan Conference title and regional D4 crown. Alexi Lewis, Sr., TC St. Francis The Division 4 state champion at No. 2 singles rounded out the three-headed monster the Glads had in singles. Lewis had a perfect 31-0 record en route to her conference, regional and state championships and plans to play tennis at Hope College next season. Mary Chittle, So., TC St. Francis The youngest singles player on the fraught TCSF team was no slouch. Chittle went 18-3 with conference and regional titles to her name. Made it to the state semifinals at number 4 singles. Chelsea Shampine, Senior, Petoskey Shampine returns to the dream team with an 18-6 record at the No. 2 singles spot. Four of Shampine’s six losses came to Division 1 opponents and she won a regional D2 crown, along with a BNC title. Macy Brown, Senior, Cadillacilla Brown won the regional D3 at No. 2 singles, the only Viking to win an individual crown. She went 14-3 all season with two losses to Shampine. Ivy Walker, Sr., TC Central Walker won the Big North Conference crown at No. 1 singles and went 18-9 on the season. Won one game at the state finals and helped TCC comeback to tie TC West for the team BNC title in the final game. DOUBLE GAME Michelle Xia, Jr./Audrey Lee, Jr., TC St. FrancisN class=print_trim}(tncms-asset)754bb18a-ea76-11eb-be3a-47276dd4d9d2[7](/tncms asset) The junior pair at No. 3 doubles reached the state semifinals before dropping out of the D4 tournament. Went 23-5 as a team and won Regional and Lake Michigan Conference Championships. Kyla Welch, Sr./Natalie Bourdo, So., TC Central Welch had a stellar record of 24-6 on the No. 2 double run for the BNC Champion Trojans and the pair won 18 matches together. They won one match in the D1 state finals and a conference title at No. 2 in doubles. Maria Linck, Sr./Carly Galsterer, So., TC Central Played together in 24 games where the pair went 19-6 at number 4 in doubles and won two games for TCC in states. Won the Big North Conference crown and helped lead the Trojans back to tie the Titans for the team title. Ella Cerny, Senior/Madelyn Johnson, Senior, TC West Cerny and Johnson combined for a 20-5 record, while Cerny finished third overall in doubles 22-6. The Titans just missed out on qualifying for the states as a team, but the senior tandem won the Big North Conference crown at No. 3 double. Alexa Wonacott, Senior/Hailey Siles, Senior, TC West The No. 1 doubles duo went 21-9 during the season, claiming a BNC title in their flight. Wonacott and Siles fell in the regional title match and remained undefeated in double conference matches. COACH OF THE YEAR Lisa Seymour, TC West Seymour led the Titans to their first Big North Conference crown since 2003 and second in school history, tying TC Central in the BNC Championships. TC West went unbeaten in BNC matches and placed fourth in the regional leagues with the school’s all-time high point total of 14. Had an overall record of 13-1-3 in her third season as head coach and led the Titans to three tournament wins. FAIR MENTION Sarah David, Jr., TCSF; Caroline Lee, Sr., TCSF; Ava Pomaranski, TCSF; Sage Lambdin, TCSF; Ella Croftchik, Sr., Elk Rapids; Anabella Wilcox, Sr., Petoskey; Lindsey LaGrou, Senior, Petoskey; MaRynn Corey, Senior, Petoskey; Ines Latorre, Jr., Elk Rapids; Ayva Johnstone, So., Elk Rapids; Lily Brown, Senior, Elk Rapids; Caitlin Siles, Jr., TC West; Alena Fritch, Sr., TC West; Emma Kroupa, Sr., TC West.

