Canada falls to Germany in Olympic hockey opener





The Canadian men’s hockey team lost to a dominant German squad in the opening game of Tokyo 2020, falling 7-1 from the powerhouse on Saturday. Germany’s Christopher Rhr and Lukas Windfeder led the way for the four-time Olympic champion, scoring a pair of goals each, while Canada was outshot22-2. Germany opened the score from a penalty corner late in the first quarter, after John Smythe eliminated Rhr in the circle. Windfeder made no mistake and found the top corner to give Germany the early lead. Canada brought it on its first shot of the game in the opening minute of the second quarter. Flois van Son sent a cross into the circle, off Gabriel Ho-Garcia and straight onto Keegan Pereira’s stick, who found the back of the net. Canadian Keegan Pereira, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring against Germany in their opening game of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. (Ina Fassbender/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images) But Germany later regained the lead and never looked back. After a Canadian turnover, Rhr defeated a stretched Antoni Kindler and went up 2-1. Find live streams, must-watch video highlights, breaking news and more in one perfect package for the Olympics. Tracking Team Canada has never been easier or more exciting. More from Tokyo 2020 Rhr, the winner of the International Hockey Federation’s rising star in 2013 and 2015, then scored his second goal of the game three minutes later, giving Germany a 3-1 lead. Germany led 4-1 before half time and Windfeder scored again on another penalty corner when Canada was defeated 10-1 in the first half. Germany added another in the third quarter with Martin Haner to make it 5-1, while Germany scored 3-8 on penalty corners in the game and two more in the fourth quarter with goals from Niklas Bosserhoff and Mats Grambusch in the match. last minutes. With the win, Germany is now at the top of Group B on goal difference. Canada will face Great Britain on Monday, which won the opener 3-1 against South Africa. VIEW | The Olympians: Men’s Field Hockey: Check out CBC Sports’ The Olympians feature on men’s hockey. 1:55

