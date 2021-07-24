Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer signs new three-year deal





Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has signed a contract that will keep him at Old Trafford until 2024. announced the club on Saturday. The Norwegian’s previous contract expired in 2022, but United have agreed to new terms to extend his contract as manager. He signed a three-year contract with an option for another year. – Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (US only)

– Don’t have ESPN? Get instant access ESPN previously reported that Solskjaer’s future did not depend on winning a trophy last season, with the club determined to give him a new contract. United have yet to win silverware under him. “Everyone knows the feeling I have for this club and I am delighted to have signed this new contract,” Solskjaer said in a statement. “It is an exciting time for Manchester United, we have built a squad with a good balance between youth and experienced players who are hungry for success. “I have a fantastic coaching team around me and we are all ready to take that next step on our journey. “Manchester United want to win the biggest and best trophies and that’s what we’re all aiming for. We’ve improved both on and off the pitch and will continue to do so in the coming seasons. and let this campaign begin.” The announcement comes a day after United confirmed the 72.9 million signing of Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho on a five-year contract until 2026, with an option for another year. Solskjaer, 48, took over at Old Trafford – initially as caretaker following the departure of Jose Mourinho – in 2018. He was appointed to the position permanently in March 2019 – he signed a three-year contract – after winning 14 of his first 19 games in the lead. “Ole and his staff have worked tirelessly to lay the foundation for long-term success on the field,” said executive vice chairman Ed Woodward. “The results of that have become increasingly visible over the past two seasons and we are all looking forward to seeing this exciting team develop further in the coming years. “What is particularly gratifying is the way this progress has been achieved with a mix of young homegrown talent and top-class recruits playing attacking football in the best traditions of Manchester United. We are more confident than ever in that, led by Ole, we are moving in the right direction.” Solskjaer won 84 of his 151 games as United boss and led the team to second place in the Premier League and to the Europa League final last season, losing to Villarreal on penalties after a 1-1 draw. He scored 126 goals in 366 appearances as a player for United, won six Premier League titles and the 1999 Champions League.

