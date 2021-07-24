Suryakumar, Shaw called up to England Tests as replacement





IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav’s assertive strike could be used during England’s five-Test series, with Ajinkya Rahane’s hamstring injury being a concern for team management. Photo: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters Suryakumar Yadav received his first call-up to the test team when he was called up along with opener Prithvi Shaw for India’s upcoming test series in England as a replacement after three players were ruled out due to injury. Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar and Avesh Khan have been forced to cancel the ongoing tour. The test series starts on August 4. While Shubman was ruled out for shin splints sustained during the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, Avesh dislocated a thumb during the warm-up match against County XI. Washington exacerbated his finger injury. Off-spinner Jayant Yadav was also set to head to the UK as a Washington replacement, but it has been learned that only Suryakumar and Prithvi will be sent as of now. A senior BCCI office holder confirmed the development. “Yes, Prithvi and Surya are flying to the UK from Sri Lanka. Jayant was also supposed to go, but there has been some change in plans due to quarantine requirements. Jayant is not going now. Both players are getting a bubble to bubble transfer from Colombo. Whether they are in the middle flying in the T20 Internationals (Shaw and and Suryakumar are part of the team in Sri Lanka) or any post being worked out,” said the senior official. “But yes, they are our replacement players for Test series in England. They may leave after the three T20 Internationals, but we will have confirmation in three days.” Clearly Shaw’s form has impressed the team management and Mayank Agarwal’s current rhythm is not the best. However, with the quarantine rules, it is not clear whether Suryakumar and Shaw can make it in time for the first test after completing their hard quarantine. As for Jayant, he was considered for his superior strikeability as he has a Test hundred. He was also seen as a regular net bowler unless Ravichandran Ashwin or Ravindra Jadeja suffer a long range injury, but the plan has been shelved for now. Suryakumar’s assertive punching power could be used at some point in the series, with Ajinkya Rahane’s hamstring injury being a concern for team management. “In any case, if Ajinkya misses the first Test, it will be KL Rahul who will bat in the middle of the table at Nottingham. The team management is still convinced that Ajinkya could be okay for the Nottingham Test.” However, no pacer will be sent at this time as there are already seven speedsters in the UK for match and net sessions.

