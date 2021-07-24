TOKYO It all started with White Men Cant Jump.

Dusan Bulut was 9 years old and was channel surfing at home in Novi Sad, Serbia, when the street ball caper starring Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes appeared on television.

He was fixated. He decided he wanted to get good at basketball.

From about that point, Bulut focused his life on the game and measured his progress by where he was playing. In the unglamorous neighborhood he grew up in, where basketball courts served as asphalt oases between gray buildings, this meant proving his worth on a hierarchy of pickup courts, each with older, better players than the last.

Bulut, 35, is now widely regarded as the best player in the young sport of three-on-three basketball, which made its Olympic debut on Saturday. Take a look at his track record: Since 2012, FIBA ​​has hosted six World Cup tournaments in 3×3 basketball, as the game is officially called; Bulut and his Serbian teammates have won four, in courts in Greece, China, France and the Philippines. He has spent much of his career as the Number 1 ranked three-on-three player in the world.

The arc of Bulut’s career parallels the rise of the game itself. On Saturday, he sauntered onto the pitch in Tokyo and led Serbia to a win over China in his first game, showing only a small slice of his seductive skills: a long-distance assist behind him; a fake Eurostep layout; and a step-back game winner. It was a display befitting the game’s biggest, most accomplished star.