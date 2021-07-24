Sports
3×3 Basketball Comes to the Games with a GOAT: Dusan Bulut
TOKYO It all started with White Men Cant Jump.
Dusan Bulut was 9 years old and was channel surfing at home in Novi Sad, Serbia, when the street ball caper starring Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes appeared on television.
He was fixated. He decided he wanted to get good at basketball.
From about that point, Bulut focused his life on the game and measured his progress by where he was playing. In the unglamorous neighborhood he grew up in, where basketball courts served as asphalt oases between gray buildings, this meant proving his worth on a hierarchy of pickup courts, each with older, better players than the last.
Bulut, 35, is now widely regarded as the best player in the young sport of three-on-three basketball, which made its Olympic debut on Saturday. Take a look at his track record: Since 2012, FIBA has hosted six World Cup tournaments in 3×3 basketball, as the game is officially called; Bulut and his Serbian teammates have won four, in courts in Greece, China, France and the Philippines. He has spent much of his career as the Number 1 ranked three-on-three player in the world.
The arc of Bulut’s career parallels the rise of the game itself. On Saturday, he sauntered onto the pitch in Tokyo and led Serbia to a win over China in his first game, showing only a small slice of his seductive skills: a long-distance assist behind him; a fake Eurostep layout; and a step-back game winner. It was a display befitting the game’s biggest, most accomplished star.
These are, of course, relative terms. Bulut remains unknown to the vast majority of sports fans around the world, and the idea of three-on-three basketball as an organized, international competition still evokes a chorus of skeptics. But a big stage, a flashy performance and a gold medal can change that.
We deserve it the most, Bulut said of the Olympic title. No one will be happy with anything else.
Since 2017, when three-on-three basketball was added to the Olympic program in Tokyo, athletes, officials and commentators have put a lot of effort into explaining what it is, dispelling common misconceptions, and in some cases trying to make sense of its existence. to justify it.
It’s been a decade and a half since FIBA took on three-on-three basketball as a project, formalizing a universal set of rules, hosting test events and, most importantly, uniting some of the many existing tournaments around the word. in a pyramidal network under its governing umbrella.
The venture has stunned some traditional basketball fans. Why mess with something good, something that happens to be one of the most popular sports in the world?
But FIBA’s motivation was clear: The leaner, faster three-on-three game, it hoped, would appeal to a younger generation of spectators who enjoyed endless options for entertainment and, in his opinion, had a shorter attention span. The sport was also seen as a way to lower the barrier to entry into international competition for basketball-loving nations that could not match the resources or talent pools of powerful nations such as the United States, which dominated previous Olympic tournaments.
Crucially, three out of three also fit in with the wider Olympics effort to wedge youth-oriented, non-traditional sports such as skateboarding, BMX and rock climbing among the more traditional events.
I see it a lot as beach volleyball is for regular volleyball: a really cool twist on a really popular sport, said Robbie Hummel, a member of the US three-on-three basketball team, which failed to qualify for the Tokyo Games.
Thus, the intensity of the short burst is three out of three. Games run to 21, points are scored in 1s and 2s, and the shot clock ticks ominously down from 12. The space freed up by having fewer players on the field promotes movement and creativity. There are no coaches and there are few interruptions of play. And the game, players say, is much more physical than traditional basketball, with umpires allowing a level of contact closer to the playground than to the professional arena.
You get away with far more mistakes than you get away with in five-on-five, said Allisha Gray, who plays for the WNBA’s Dallas Wings and will represent the United States in Tokyo.
Bulut has never been the fastest or strongest or longest on the field. He has a well-deserved reputation as a flashy player, but he said he believed his main gifts were his stamina, versatility and willingness to work. He gets as much credit for his sloppiness as he does for his showmanship.
Part of that mentality comes from his father, a sports journalist, who often told him to be a short blanket on the field.
It’s hard to translate it into English, Bulut said with a laugh. It means you’re always making someone uncomfortable. If you pull it up, your legs will get cold. If you put it down, your arms will get cold.
Bulut unsettles players with an array of elusive skills of foresight, timing, geometric awareness, and an arsenal of daring tricks.
Four years ago, during a match in Amsterdam, screw thread a Shammgod a one-handed, inside-out, crossover dribble invented by former NBA player God Shammgod through an opponent’s open legs en route to a game-winning layout, weaving together what many consider to be the ultimate three-on-one climax. three short history.
As we say here, he’s a dog, said Kyle Montgomery, a Los Angeles commentator. A dog is someone with heart, a man who is ruthless, a man who likes to seize the moment. He plays with pride. He’s a winner.
After the initial spark of White Men Cant Jump, Bulut began following the careers of players like Stephon Marbury and Allen Iverson. He read Slam and Dime Magazine whenever he could get his hands on a copy. He spent hours watching clips of the AND1 Mixtape Tour.
He absorbed these influences and re-expressed them in the courtyards outside his apartment. Everyone was hanging out there with moms with kids, alcoholics and drug addicts, nerds and the easiest way to get people’s attention, to earn their respect, was to reveal a nice move or flashy stride.
Essential Summer Olympics
Those instincts didn’t serve Bulut so well as he began his professional career as a five-on-five player, bouncing through teams in Serbia, Hungary, Bosnia and Macedonia. He hated the schedule, a numbing stream of anonymous towns and villages, and stifling systems against his carriages.
As a release, he focused more of his energy on playing in three-on-three tournaments, and everything clicked. As he and his teammates watched the prize money pile up and sponsorship opportunities unfold, they began to devote themselves to the game full-time. FIBAs marketing material regularly refer to Bulut as the GOAT’s greatest of all time.
He’s a great example, and his team, that if you put everything and all the time into 3×3, you can have a phenomenal career with it, said Michael Linklater, a former player from Canada who will comment on this month’s Olympics for the national broadcaster CBC. They have their own facility. They train other teams. They kind of figured out how to play the game.
Bulut pointed out that most of the players involved in the Serbian national team came from the Novi Sad region. Their humble beginnings and hardscrabble environment had remained a motivating force, he said.
This game is always difficult. It’s always uncomfortable, there’s always someone breathing down your neck, trying to hit you, cheating on you, Bulut said. That’s why they were good at this. We’re going to win money, and we can live well here. But take guys from Canada or Sweden or even Qatar for example. If they win a tournament, they still get less money than if they just worked at a bank or something.
For us, he added, it’s a matter of survival.
The question of money could dictate the future of three-on-three basketball. If the sport profile and prize grow with an Olympic boost, more players may see it as an outlet for their skills, an alternative to working at a bank, for example.
In that regard, the US men’s team’s failure to qualify was a missed opportunity to introduce more people from the United States, which has the world’s largest surplus of basketball talent, to the game. But Kareem Maddox, who represented the US men’s team in the qualifying process, said he thought US players would soon be drawn to it anyway.
To take nothing from us. Were great basketball players, but we do other things too, Maddox said with a laugh. We have daytime activities. As that changes, some of the best talent will come from the United States and will continue to reign supreme in the sport of basketball in all its forms.
That may be, one day. But the only dominant force in 3×3 so far is Bulut, who now has the chance to triumph on a basketball court like he’s never played before.
