Want to match the consistency this team has: Nagwaswalla on using ENG tour experience in domestic cricket | Cricket





Led by Virat Kohli, the Indian cricket team is gearing up for the highly anticipated 5-match Test series against England, which begins in Nottingham on August 4. The players have started preparing for the tour. The majority of them also took part in a three day warm up game against a County Select XI and put in some decent performances. The tour will be a great character test for those who get the chance to play against Joe Roots. At the same time, it will be a huge learning experience for the reserve players who have traveled to the UK with the 20-man squad. Arzan Nagwaswalla is one such player who enjoys training with players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The Gujarat youth became part of the touring party after his impressive forays for Gujarat in domestic cricket. In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the 23-year-old summed up his experience and talked about how it will benefit him in the domestic circuit. ALSO READ | ‘I didn’t get involved’: Suryakumar responds to questions about Manish Pandey’s place in ODI side The lesson I’ve learned from seniors so far is that you stick to your process and stick with it no matter the situation or condition. It has been a very good experience so far. I’ve talked to almost everyone on the team. Everyone has been so polite and nice to me. I’m happy with the experience I’ve had so far and hope to keep the same feeling,” he said. Nagwaswalla hopes to become a successful bowler with an enriching experience and would focus on improving every day. I just want to get better every day. I want to match the level of fitness and consistency of this team. As soon as I go back to the national team, I want to be one step ahead, he said. Nagwaswalla was joined by pacer Prasidh Krishan who is also present in England as a backup player. After a commendable ODI debut earlier this year, Krishna is simply delighted to have seized the opportunity to be part of Team India against England. ALSO READ | ‘You might ask Dravid to coach their national team’: Shanaka’s interaction with Indian head coach gets Twitter talking I’ve been playing red ball cricket for almost a year and a half now. Coming here and bowling against the best in the country, there’s nothing like it. You are challenged every day, said Krishna.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/want-to-match-the-consistency-that-this-team-has-nagwaswalla-on-utilising-experience-of-eng-tour-in-domestic-cricket-101627114236885.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

