Big Sky Conference Football Kickoff airs Monday on ESPN+

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — The 2021 Big Sky Football Kickoff will be held Saturday through Monday in Spokane, Washington, and will be broadcast live on ESPN+. The Davenport Grand Hotel will host this weekend’s events, with all 13 teams in attendance. Last year’s event was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Student athletes will participate in a youth soccer clinic on Saturday, open to all children in eighth grade or younger. Sunday will be a busy day of video interviews and meetings, followed by dinner that evening where the league’s Preseason Outstanding Offensive and Defensive Players are announced. Monday will feature more than five hours of live coverage from the Davenport Grand Hotel from 9 a.m. on ESPN+, with the Big Sky’s Mariluz Cook interviewing two student athletes and the head coach of all 13 football teams, as well as Commissioner Tom Wistrcill. The broadcast will be the first for the Big Sky on ESPN+ following the league’s landmark deal with the Worldwide Leader in Sports announced in June. Cal Poly head coach Beau Baldwin and two of his players — offensive lineman Wade Willet and linebacker Aaron Cooper — will be interviewed at 9:52 am Follow all things #BigSkyFB on Twitter at @BigSkyFB. Follow the Big Sky Conference (@BigSkyConf) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat for all the latest competition news and use the hashtag #ExperienceElevated. FULL ESPN+ KICKOFF SCHEDULE

Monday, July 24 (All Times Pacific) 9.00 am – Commissioner Tom Wistrcill

09:12 – Montana State (HC Bret Vigen & Lewis Kidd/Amandre Williams)

09:32 – Sac State (HC Troy Taylor & Elijah Dotson/Marcus Hawkins)

09:52 – Cal Poly (HC Beau Baldwin & Wade Willet / Aaron Cooper ) 10:12 AM – UC Davis (HC Dan Hawkins & Connor Pettek/Jordan Perryman)

10:32 AM – Craig Haley (STATS Perform FCS)

10:42 AM – Northern Arizona (HC Chris Ball & Hendrix Johnson/Tristen Vance)

11:02 am – Southern Utah (HC Demario Warren & Justin Miller / La’akea K-Davis)

11:22 AM – Northern Colorado (HC Ed McCaffrey & Dylan McCaffrey/RJ Potts)

11:42 AM – Portland State (HC Bruce Barnum & Davis Alexander/Anthony Adams)

12:30 p.m. – Sam Shepherd (HERO Sports)

12:40 PM – Weber State (HC Jay Hill & Rashid Shaheed/Jared Schiess)

1:00 PM – Idaho State (HC Rob Phoenicie & Tyler Vander Waal/Oshea Trujillo)

1:20 PM – Idaho (HC Paul Petrino & Logan Kendall/Tre Walker)

13:40 – Montana (HC Bobby Hauck & Dylan Cook/Jace Lewis)

2:00 PM – Eastern Washington (HC Aaron Best & Eric Barriere/Jack Sendelbach)

