Colquitt wins seven GRPA tennis titles | Local sports





MOULTRIE players representing the Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority have won seven championships in the GRPA tennis tournament held this week at both the Lynda Baxter Moseley Tennis Complex and Packer Park. The State Meet drew players from Colquitt, Coffee, Appling, Mitchell, Wayne and Jeff Davis counties. Mitchell County claimed five championships; Coffee County, four; Jeff Davis, three; and Appling County, two. Colquitt County players won 18 girls singles, 10 girls singles, 16 girls singles, 14 boys doubles, 14 girls doubles, 18 girls doubles and 18 mixed doubles. In 10 girls singles, Moultries Scarlett Allegood won her first match over Coffees Alani Taylor. In the final, Allegood defeated Wayne County’s Graye Long 6-3, 6-4. In 14 boys’ doubles, the team of Clayton Azar and Wesley Montgomery won their first game 6-4, 6-1 against Coffees Chevy Palmer and Payton Taylor, 6-4, 6-1. In the final, Azar and Montgomery defeated fellow Moultrians Bailee Fountain and Parker Anderson 6-4, 6-2. Fountain and Anderson had advanced with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Mitchell County’s Ward and Worsham. Emily Lampman and Ada Craft won their first 14 girls doubles 6-0, 6-0 over Coffees Kennedy McLendon and Channah Smith. The two Moultrie girls won the title with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Knight and Cole, also of Coffee County. Moultries Odessa Dixon got a first-round bye in 16 girls’ singles, then defeated Mitchell County’s Lanny Williams 6-1, 6-2. Dixon won the final by default over Mitchell County’s Alyssa Howell. In 18 girls’ singles, Moultries Shelly Azar won her first game by default and sent her to the final against fellow Colquitt count Ava McCranie, who took the title with a 6-1, 6-0 win. McCranie teamed up with Jacob Icard to win the standard 18 mixed doubles title against Mary Simmons and Jacob Workman of Mitchell County. In an 18-girl women’s doubles final, Hayden Roberts and Karli Yarbrough defeated Shelly Azar and Ella Roberts 6-3, 6-0. In other finals matches in the state meet: In 8 boys basehits, Coffees defeated Jedidiah Betts Moultries Wyatt Lasseter 4-6, 6-4, 10-4. In 10 boys’ singles, Apple County’s Carter Brock defeated Coffees Gage Smith 6-3, 6-4. In a 12-boy Appling County singles match, Juan Pina defeated Degun Horne 3-6, 6-4, 12-10. In 12 mixed doubles, Coffees Wynn Griffin and Lainey Griffin defeated Moultries Harrison Lampman and Julia Costin 6-4, 6-3. In 12 girls’ singles, Coffees Lainey Griffin defeated Moultries Julia Costin 6-1, 6-0. In 12 girls doubles, Coffees Lainey Griffin and Bailey Palmer had no opposition. In 14 boys basehits, Colby Beach of Jeff Davis Applings defeated Preston Brock 6-2, 6-3. In 14 girls’ singles, Cori Mims beat Jeff Davis Moultries Ada Craft 6-4, 6-3. In 14 mixed doubles, Colby Beach and Cori Mims of Jeff Davis Moultries defeated Jack Taunton and Emily Lampman 6-1, 6-1. In 16 boys basehits, Mitchell Countys Brooks Tucker Moultries defeated Mark Breedlove 6-2, 6-0. In 16 mixed doubles, Mitchell County’s Isabella Rubendall and Brooks Tucker beat Odessa Dixon and Mark Breedlove 6-4, 6-3. In 16 girls doubles, Mitchell County’s Vivian Collins and Isabella Rubendall beat Hannah Glass and Mitchell County’s Alyssa Howell 6-3, 6-1. In 18 boys’ singles, Taylen Harris defeated Jacob Workman 2-6, 6-2, 6-3. Both represented Mitchell County. Harris and Workman were unopposed in the 18 boys doubles.

