Pretty special: Michigan hockey steals the spotlight in NHL draw with 5 picks in the first round

Matty Beniers was all smiles on Friday night.

The talented University of Michigan striker was part of history when the Seattle Kraken selected him second overall in the 2021 NHL drawing. Minutes earlier, Michigan defender Owen Power became No. 1 overall to the Buffalo Sabers, making the duo the first college teammates to be picked #1 in an NHL draw.

After incoming Michigan freshman Luke Hughes, brother of former first-round pickers Jack and Quinn Hughes, was drafted fourth overall by the New Jersey Devils, Beniers joined the ESPN2 broadcast to share his thoughts on the become the first choice of the Kraken, an expansion team set to make its debut this fall.

During the interview, he realized that he was part of history again. Michigan forward Kent Johnson was won by the Columbus Blue Jackets with the number 5 pick when Beniers was busy answering a question.

With Johnson off the board, Michigan became the first program to have three current players in the first round of a single draft.

I find it so incredible to see them being called up, said a delighted Beniers. I think I was just as happy for Owen and Luke and for all of us. It’s so cool. And I just look now and see that Kent was picked. That’s so cool and I’m so happy for him. That is amazing. I have no words right now and am just so excited for my teammates and for what’s next.

The next step could be the formation of one of the most talented NCAA hockey teams to ever conquer the ice.

The Wolverines set a new bar in Friday’s first round when upcoming freshman forward Mackie Samoskevich was drafted No. 24 by the Florida Panthers, marking the first time a college program has selected five players/recruits in the first round of a single draft.

Power and Beniers said on Friday it is too early to comment on their hockey future, but both said ahead of the draft that they are inclined to return to the Wolverines for their second season rather than turn pro.

Hughes is on track to play at least one season in Michigan, while Johnson hinted that he will return for his second year with the Wolverines, who were 15-10-1 last season and a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament before it had to pull out due to COVID-19 protocols.

I felt like I was being picked when those guys were elected too, so it was so exciting for the four of us to get into the top five and go so early, Johnson said in an interview on the ESPN2 broadcast. It’s just awesome and I can’t wait to keep playing with those guys.

The Wolverines could make seven first-round picks on next year’s team if forward Johnny Beecher (30th overall by Boston Bruins in 2019) and forward Brendan Brisson (29th overall by Vegas Golden Knights in 2020) decide to come back.

If incoming freshmen Dylan Duke and Mark Estapa are drafted into Rounds 2-7 on Saturday and the rest of Michigan’s undergrads return, the Wolverines would have 14 draft picks on the roster, including last year’s leading scorer Thomas Bordeleau, a second round of 2020 pick from the San Jose Sharks.

If they all come back — and I thought they did last year — it’s about as close as you can get to a college hockey super team, Chris Peters,editor of Hockey Sense on Substackand former NHL draft and prospect analyst for ESPN told MLive last week. Although this time you have Power, Beniers and Johnson with an extra year of experience. To have so many first round draft picks in one team, I mean I don’t even know if there would be anything comparable in junior hockey. The London Knights of 2005 maybe? It’s an insane amount of talent.

Power, Beniers and Johnson all came in as highly regarded prospects last season and were considered close as top-15 picks heading into Friday. However, Power said they didn’t discuss the concept much until Friday morning when they talked about FaceTime.

It’s pretty special, Power said during a video conference call with reporters. I know all those guys really well, so seeing them all leave right away was really cool to watch. I think we all hoped it would be something like this. That it really works out like this is quite special. I don’t think we’ve really talked much about it until today.