



A new generation of young athletes is poised to make a splash in Tokyo. While many would believe that age and experience play a role in who ultimately wins gold, in recent years some Olympians have defied the odds of making it to the podium before even reaching college. Here are some of the youngest athletes competing in the upcoming Games in Tokyo: Erriyon Knighton Erriyon Knighton introduced himself as one of the rising stars of the U.S. Olympic track and field team at age 17, finishing third in the men’s 200-meter final at the Eugene, Oregon Olympics in June 2021. The up-and-coming high school is the youngest American man to make the Olympic track and field team since Jim Ryun in 1964. Knighton didn’t begin participating in track and field until his freshman year at Hillsborough High School in Tampa, Florida, at the suggestion of his football coaches. But with some extra training and a timely growth spurt, he excelled on the track and decided to turn pro just before his 17th birthday. However, his decision was not an easy one. A talented wide receiver, Knighton was a sought-after four-star recruit in the football world and had received college offers from Alabama, Auburn, the state of Florida, Florida, and Tennessee. His talent on the track, however, was undeniable when he broke Usain Bolt’s 2003 under-18 200m record with a time of 20.11 seconds during an encounter in June. Knighton defeated world champion Noah Lyles in the preliminary rounds and semi-finals of the 200 meters at the Olympic trials and has a good chance of a medal in Tokyo. Claire Curzan Claire Curzan, 16, will be one of the faces to watch during the women’s 100m butterfly on Saturday, July 24. Curzan competed in the June Olympic swimming trials as one of the fastest 100m flying athletes in the world with two junior world records. Native Cary, NC, trains under coach Bruce Marchionda as part of the TAC Titans. Marchionda is best known for leading Claire Donahue to seventh place in the 100m race at the 2012 London Games nine years ago. Curzan is currently fifth in the world rankings in the 100m butterfly after looking in from the outside to make the Olympic team last year. Just over a year later, she is ready to compete for a medal with the best in the world in Tokyo. Katie Grimes Katie Grimes (16) becomes one of the youngest members of the US Olympic team. The swimming phenom finished second in the 800-meter freestyle, behind five-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials in June. Grimes is from the Sandpipers of Nevada swimming club and becomes the youngest U.S. Olympic swimmer since Ledecky made her Olympic debut in 2012.

After their 800m race at the Olympic trials, Ledecky had high praise for her younger contemporary, Grimes. called the future of swimming. Nevin Harrison When the women’s sprint canoe event makes its debut at the Tokyo Games on August 2, Nevin Harrison will be one of the youngest participants. Harrison became the first American female sprint canoe world champion in 2019 at the age of 17. Now 19, the Seattle native will try to duplicate that success on the Olympic podium. Harrison trains with the Gig Harbor Canoe and Kayak Racing Team and will attempt to win gold for the US Olympic team in a sport normally dominated by European nations. Hend Zaza Syrian Hend Zaza wrote Olympic history when she lost to Austrian Liu Jia in the opening round of the women’s tournament on Saturday. Zaza, 12, is the youngest table tennis athlete in Olympic history and the youngest athlete at the Tokyo Games. The 12-year-old prodigy started playing table tennis at the age of 5 and qualified for the Tokyo Games last year. Zaza defeated a woman more than 30 years her senior at the 2019 Western Asia Olympic Qualifier. She is the first table tennis athlete to represent Syria at an Olympics. The Olympic women’s singles took place on Sunday 25 July and the gold medal match took place on 30 July. sky brown British skateboarder Sky Brown will be just 13 years and 22 days old when she makes her Olympic debut in the women’s park event on August 3. For these Olympians, athletic prowess is just one of their many talents. Meet the multi-talented athletes with passions that go far beyond winning the gold medal. Sky is the third skateboarder in the world and will be the youngest athlete to represent Great Britain at the Olympics since swimmer Margery Hinton competed at the 1928 Games in Amsterdam at 13 years and 44 days old.

