Can Stevenson supplant Robles in midfield?

Andrew Stevenson has played an important role in the nationals since his debut in 2017. A left-handed batter who can play all three outfield positions with a great gauntlet and speed who also poses a threat on the basepaths is a bench manager’s dream player.

The only role Stevenson has not played is that of a regular starter, apart from filling in for players dealing with long-term injuries.

Could that possibly change if we see him get more midfield starts? Victor robs?

Since returning on July 9 after missing 18 games with a right oblique strain, Stevenson has made just five starts, all in midfield. The first start was the first game of a doubleheader against the Giants. The other four are this week, including last night’s series-opener in Baltimore in which he went 1-for-2 with a double and a walk.

In the same time frame, Robles has made five starts (although last Friday’s was cut short after just two innings after feeling dizzy and sick in the DC heat and humidity), but only one this week, on Tuesday against the Marlins and left-handed Trevor. Rogers.

So manager Davey Martinez is treating midfield like a peloton or is this a sign of more Stevenson and less Robles on the way?

“You know, Andrew went down, he worked to get back, he waved the bat well when he was in Rochester,” Martinez said in a Zoom session with reporters. “So we have him back here and I wanted to give him a chance to play against some right-handers and put Victor against the lefts. At the moment it just seemed to work that way. It’s not going to be a straight platoon. There are some right-handers pitchers I like right-handed batters But I’ve talked to Victor about it but we want to try and get Victor right I know he works every day with K-Long (hitting coach Kevin Long), he hits early, he does a lot of different things, so we have to get it going.”

During the season, Stevenson cuts .229/.298/.321 with two homeruns, four doubles, 12 RBI’s, eight walks and one stolen base. Robles cut .208/.326/.301 with one home run, 16 doubles, one triple, 12 RBI’s, 27 walks and eight stolen bases. But their splits tell a slightly different story.

Stevenson cuts .231/.307/.308 against right-handers and a similar .222/.250/.389 against left-handers. Robles, on the other hand, has reverse splits cutting .218/.312/.315 against right-handers and only .180/.359/.262 against left-handers, although he has historically done much better against left-handers in his career.

So it appears that Stevenson’s more consistent at bat, regardless of who is pitching, has given him an edge over the inconsistent Robles.

“Yeah, he’s had a tendency to hit left-handers much better,” Martinez said of Robles’ career splits. “But like I said, there’s going to be a few matchups against right-handed pitchers where I like him, and then he’ll play. You know, his defense is clear, he’s one of the best in midfield, so if he doesn’t play we miss a little bit of that defense So I want to bring him out and play We don’t feel in any way that we’ve given him up and I talked to him about that You know, for me is he still here the future But you know he struggled lately and we want him back, we want him to get his swing back, and when he starts hitting the ball hard again – and I’m not talking about just getting hits, I’m just talking about making contact and hitting the ball hard – and we’ll be getting it back in on a regular basis.”

Robles is well on his way to reaching new career heights this year in walks and percentage on base, something he’s been working on since the Nationals wanted him to be their first batter in spring training.

But it’s not just the numbers that keep Robles out of the lineup. It’s also the numerous baserunning blunders and an overly aggressive approach at the plate. The eye test would say that Robles seems to be pushing too much in all aspects of his offensive play, though he does deserve credit for bringing his defense back to Gold Glove caliber levels and holding out despite his offensive struggle.

The Orioles throw right-handed Matt Harvey tonight and left-handed John Means into the series finale tomorrow. You can probably expect Stevenson to start downtown tonight, while Robles will start Sunday.

And to echo Martinez’s sentiment, the Nationals have not given up on Robles. They want him to be the everyday midfielder he always expected to be.

I’ve seen comments on this blog from readers suggesting that the Nats give Stevenson more playing time so he can be seen as a potential trading chip, or that Robles should be traded for playing less. Whether any of these scenarios are true remains to be seen, as we are now less than a week away from the trade deadline, with the Nationals moving dangerously close to sell mode.

If they’re going to be buyers by the deadline, the Nats need to win a few more games this week to convince the property and front office they need one more piece to make a run in the National League East. And as of now, and as long as the matchups dictate, it seems they think Stevenson starting in midfield rather than Robles gives them the best chance of doing that.