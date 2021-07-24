Man who proposed during a cricket match in England hopes a stranger sitting nearby will be his best man

Those watching the English T20 International match against Pakistan were treated to a romantic surprise on July 20, when a spectator proposed to his girlfriend in the stands at Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

Footage of the man asking the question was captured by Sky Sports and quickly went viral online.

Phil Jones wore a retro England cricket top and got on one knee in front of his girlfriend who was seen wearing an English sun hat.

Those watching at home saw a ‘decision pending’ banner flash on the screen as he waited for Jill Boosie’s reply – mimicking the TV referee process used in cricket

Luckily she said yes, plucked the ring from the box and placed it on her own finger as cameras nodded her and shot “I love you” to her groom-to-be.

Speaking to The Mirror, Phil, who is self-employed, described the atmosphere at the cricket after the proposal as “crazy”.

He said: “The crowd was buzzing, they called Phil and Jill for about 30 seconds.

“The whole game everyone wanted a selfie and shook hands with us. It was crazy.”

But the best reaction came from the man sitting next to Jill, a complete stranger to both of them, who looked so excited.







(Image: Sky Sports Cricket)



“He really made that special moment even better with his reaction,” Phil recalls. “He was friendly and polite. We never met him before, but he was a good guy.”

The couple, both 41, liked the stranger so much that they now hope to track him down and let him be the best man at their wedding.

The current plan is for the couple to tie the knot at Old Trafford Cricket Ground as it has become an important venue for the two of them, although they haven’t set an official date yet.

If you know or are the man who sat next to Phil and Jill, the couple would love for you to reach out to them on Twitter @philandjill20.





Sky Sports commentator David ‘Bumble’ Lloyd told viewers that Phil and Jill have a “great backstory” to the proposal and he was right.

The couple met on Jill’s birthday in 2015 and their first date was at a Wetherspoons pub, which Phil said wasn’t the most romantic location, but the street it was on was called Love Street.

They have worked incredibly hard during the coronavirus pandemic, cooking and delivering more than 16,000 meals for the NHS, emergency services and people in self-isolation, in the North West.

And all the while, Jill worked full-time as a civil servant.

Phil received the cricket tickets as a thank you to Jill for all her help with the food delivery over the past few months.

But the proposal plan had been in the works for a while, as Phil knew his partner would expect him to do something special when it came time to get down on one knee.

“We’ve been joking about it for the past 18 months, we saw a few proposals on social media, Jill said you better do better,” Phil said.

“She likes cricket, so I thought…Why not?!

“People all over the world congratulated us by messaging us. We even reached a local North West News station.”

