WCU, Kerwin Bell ready for SoCon Football Media Day 2021





Cullowhee, North Carolina Western Carolina Head Soccer Coach Kerwin Bell meet media members next Monday, July 26, as the Southern Conference returns to its personal Football Media Day. The 2021 SoCon Football Kickoff will be held at the Biltmore Estate in Asheville. Monday’s media day festivities include morning conference meetings, with the event kicking off with lunch at the Amherst in Deerpark. Both Southern Conference Commissioner Jim Schaus and ESPN senior writer and New York Times bestselling author Ryan McGee will speak over lunch. On-site media interviews will follow with the SoCon’s preseason all-conference teams and polls also revealed during the event. All nine league head coaches will be on hand to meet with the media and preview the upcoming fall season. Then on Tuesday, July 27 at 10 a.m, a special 2021 Southern Conference Football Preview will air on ESPN+ (subscription required) and through the WatchESPN app, including interviews with each coach, hosted by Pete Yanity. Catamount fans are invited to stay tuned and join the conversation about SoCon Football Media Day through WCU’s social media, including Facebook (fb.com/catamountsports), Twitter (@Catamounts, @CatamountsFB) and Instagram (wcu_catamounts) using the hashtag #SoConFB. Fans can also ask questions to the Southern Conference for the head coaches to answer on social media during Monday’s event. Message (DM) @SoConSports on Twitter no later than Sunday, July 25 at 7:00 PM, then check all day Monday to see if your question has been selected. The Southern Conference, which continues to celebrate its 100-year history in 2021, enters the fall campaign in search of its ninth FCS title. The league’s eight are the second most all-time in the division. “This year’s Football Media Day is going to be a colossal event at the prestigious Biltmore in Asheville,” said Schaus. “We are an elite football conference whose vision is to compete at the highest level of the FCS and be in the mix for a national championship. We hope to have normal competition again this fall and ensure a safe and exciting season for enthusiasts.” Season tickets for the 2021 Western Carolina home schedule are on sale now through the Catamount Athletics ticket office on the first floor of the Ramsey Center; by phone at (828) 22-2401; and online at CatamountSports.com. In addition, to secure the parking lot for 2021 football matches and access to hospitality events on match day, you must become a member of the Catamount Club. For more information about the Catamount Club and how to support scholarships for student-athletes, contact their offices at (828) 227-3047. The Western Carolina soccer student athletes officially report to fall camp on Thursday, Aug. 5, with preseason drills featuring the first of two helmet-only practice sessions on Friday, Aug. 6. The 2021 fall season kicks off with a Labor Day weekend rally against Eastern Kentucky as WCU looks to #WhiteOutWhitmire with all fans encouraged to wear white during the game as the Catamounts don their new white Nike uniforms for the first time. Stay up to date on all things Catamount football and WCU Athletics via the social media on Facebook (FB.com/CatamountSports) and Twitter (@catamounts, @CatamountsFB). Important dates in Catamount Athletics / Catamount Football:

Monday July 26 Southern Conference Football Media Day Asheville, NC

tuesday 27 july 2021 SoCon Football Preseason Media Day Special broadcast on ESPN+ (10 hours)

thursday august 5 Catamount Football Student Athletes Sign Up for Fall Camp

Friday August 6 First scheduled training of the 2021 preseason (helmet only)

Friday 20 August Freshman Walk-in Day Western Carolina University

Monday 23 August First day of class for the fall semester

Saturday September 4 4 2021 Catamount Football Season and Home Opener vs. Eastern Kentucky

friday 17 sept The Bob Waters Memorial Laurel Ridge Country Club Waynesville, NC

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://catamountsports.com/news/2021/7/24/wcu-kerwin-bell-ready-for-2021-socon-football-media-day.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos