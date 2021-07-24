What time do Naomi Osaka and Andy Murray play and who are they up against?

The eyes of the world were on Naomi Osaka as she lit the Olympic flame on Friday night and it will be the same on Sunday when she ends her eight-week tennis hiatus by taking on China’s Zheng Saisai.

Any doubts about Osaka’s status in Japan or the sporting world in general were allayed when she took the torch with her on her latest trip to the Olympic Stadium, climbing a symbolic Mount Fuji as a striking conclusion to the opening ceremony.

Now the 23-year-old has to turn her attention back to court, where she hasn’t been seen in a competitive environment since she withdrew from the French Open in May and has been candid about her mental health issues.

Born in Japan to a Japanese mother and Haitian father before moving to the US as a young child, and as an outspoken advocate for equality, Osaka’s choice to light the torch was a deliberate one.

Japan is one of the least racially diverse countries in the world and the portrayal of Osaka as a mixed race woman has often been problematic.

This was an expression of intent for a new, more open Japan, and Osaka wrote on social media: “Undoubtedly the greatest athletic achievement and honor I will ever have in my life. I have no words to describe the feelings I now have. but I do know that I am filled with gratitude and gratitude right now.”

Osaka was the first tennis player to light the Olympic flame, with rumors starting after her match was shifted from Saturday to Sunday, and it was a proud moment for the sport as a whole.

She aspires to become the first Japanese tennis player to win an Olympic gold medal, and there will be a lot of focus on how she handles the attention and anticipation following the furore that sparked her social media statement that she wouldn’t live up to her expectations. media duties at Roland Garros.

The 23-year-old chose to miss Wimbledon as well, but in an essay for Time magazine earlier this month, Osaka reiterated her commitment to play in the Olympics: “I couldn’t be more excited to play in Tokyo.

“An Olympics in itself is special, but to play for the Japanese fans is a dream come true. I hope I can make them proud.”

Since then, of course, the deteriorating Covid situation in the Japanese capital has meant that the Games have been held without spectators.

Back on her favorite hard court, where she has won four of the last six Grand Slam titles, Osaka shouldn’t have too much trouble against 52nd-ranked Zheng from China.

Several big names are missing, including Serena Williams, but seven of the top 10 are in the field, led by world number one and recent Wimbledon champion Ashleigh Barty.

A final between Osaka and Barty would be a great event, and Novak Djokovic, the men’s number one, backed the Japanese star to live up to the expectation.

“Naomi Osaka is a great champion that we have in our sport,” said Djokovic. “Playing in her country without an audience is obviously not ideal for her, I’m sure she wanted support and people behind her.

“She and (Kei) Nishikori carry a lot of responsibility and weight on their shoulders, especially when they play in Japan, I know people expect a lot from them.

“But even though Naomi is relatively young, she is a grand slam champion and she has quite a lot of experience playing at the highest level, so I don’t think that will cause her much trouble.”

Andy Murray begins his quest for a third consecutive gold in singles on Sunday against Felix Auger-Aliassime as ninth seed and looks and sounds optimistic about his chances in Tokyo.

He said: “I like the conditions here in terms of how the pitch plays and everything. Obviously it’s not easy against Felix, but I’ve played well in the practice sets and the practice games I’ve had and today it was clear. good for confidence.”

When does Olympic tennis start?

The Tokyo 2020 tennis starts on Saturday 24 July and runs until Sunday 1 August at the Ariake Tennis Park. The game starts from July 24th to July 30th at 3am BST and then for the last three days at 4am BST.

When does Andy Murray play?

Murray’s first round singles match against Felix Auger-Aliassime takes place on Sunday 25th July.

How many Olympic tennis events are there?

Five: the women’s singles, men’s singles, women’s doubles, men’s doubles and mixed doubles.

What is the format?

It is a straight knockout format with both singles draws consisting of 64 players. The men’s and women’s doubles competitions are five rounds, with a total of 32 participants. The mixed doubles has a total of 16 participants.

All singles matches are best of three sets with a traditional first to seven tiebreak in each set, including a deciding third set. In doubles, instead of a third set, it becomes a match tiebreak (the first to 10).

What is the complete order of play?

