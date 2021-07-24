Sports
Olympics: Sutirtha Mukherjee’s journey from Jadavpur to Tokyo was not easy – Table tennis coach Soumyadeep Roy
Tokyo Olympics: 98th-placed Sutirtha Mukherjee on her Olympic debut on Saturday recorded a sensational victory from behind against 78th-seeded Linda Bergstrom of Sweden.
Tokyo Olympics (AP Image) during her 1st round during Sutirtha Mukherjee
HIGHLIGHTS
- 98th ranked Sutirtha Mukherjee registered a come-from-behind vs Linda Bergstrom of Sweden on Saturday
- Sutirtha trip from Jadavpur to Tokyo was never easy: coach Soumyadeep
- Sutirtha takes on Fu Yu from Portugal in the 2nd round
Sutirtha Mukherjee, ranked 98th in the world, made her Olympics debut unforgettable after registering a sensational come from behind 4-3 win against 78th-ranked Linda Bergstrom of Sweden on Saturday.
Mukherjee showed massive grit to take down Bergstrom’s opponent after trailing 1-3 in the best of seven cases. She won 5-11, 11-9, 11-13, 9-11, 11-3, 11-9, 11-5.
Former player and India great Kamlesh Mehta felt what made the youngster’s victory more remarkable, which was that she had had almost no training against a defensive player like her Swedish opponent.
The great win was not a fluke and the success did not happen overnight. National table tennis coach Soumyadeep Roy told India Today that Sutirtha Mukherjee’s journey from Jadavpur to Tokyo was never easy. Roy also pointed out that the paddler has everything it takes to beat the top-ranked players.
“Sutirtha Mukherjee’s journey from Jadavpur to Tokyo was never easy. There were many sacrifices. Like any other player, like a childhood dream, everyone would like to represent India in the Olympics, Sutirtha was no exception. The road was not so easy. She tore through the difficult path, but in the past 2-3 years I have seen the abilities she has, beating top players of the world and occasions when she had close encounters with them, she has the ability to win big matches She has beaten the world’s number 16 and number 8 in the world and she has shown that she can make it into the top 30 in the world,” Soumyadeep Roy told India Today from Tokyo.
“It is a huge win for her, for the team and for India. This is the first time that 2 Indian women have won the first round matches (Manika Batra also won her women’s singles) and move to the last 32. She will then face F Yu of Portugal who is ex-European champion but the good news is Sutirtha Mukherjee beat her before but it was a different ball game in Ultimate Table Tennis League.
“Her confidence is high and that’s our motto – ‘High confidence and low expectation’. It was hard for me to keep her in the right mental state. It’s her first Olympics and it’s very natural to get excited after seeing top athletes She is a huge PV Sindhu and Sania Mirza wandering around, it is very easy to get distracted.
“We started preparing for the Olympics after winning gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. We planned what tournament to play, how to improve her fitness, the whole team worked for her,” Roy added. up.
Mukherjee plays in the second round against the Portuguese Fu Yu.
Click here for IndiaToday.ins’ full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
Sources
2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/sports/tokyo-olympics/story/sutirtha-mukherjee-table-tennis-jadavpur-to-tokyo-olympics-journey-pv-sindhu-fan-1832223-2021-07-24
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]