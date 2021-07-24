Olympics: Sutirtha Mukherjee’s journey from Jadavpur to Tokyo was not easy – Table tennis coach Soumyadeep Roy

Sutirtha Mukherjee, ranked 98th in the world, made her Olympics debut unforgettable after registering a sensational come from behind 4-3 win against 78th-ranked Linda Bergstrom of Sweden on Saturday.

Mukherjee showed massive grit to take down Bergstrom’s opponent after trailing 1-3 in the best of seven cases. She won 5-11, 11-9, 11-13, 9-11, 11-3, 11-9, 11-5.

Former player and India great Kamlesh Mehta felt what made the youngster’s victory more remarkable, which was that she had had almost no training against a defensive player like her Swedish opponent.

The great win was not a fluke and the success did not happen overnight. National table tennis coach Soumyadeep Roy told India Today that Sutirtha Mukherjee’s journey from Jadavpur to Tokyo was never easy. Roy also pointed out that the paddler has everything it takes to beat the top-ranked players.

“Sutirtha Mukherjee’s journey from Jadavpur to Tokyo was never easy. There were many sacrifices. Like any other player, like a childhood dream, everyone would like to represent India in the Olympics, Sutirtha was no exception. The road was not so easy. She tore through the difficult path, but in the past 2-3 years I have seen the abilities she has, beating top players of the world and occasions when she had close encounters with them, she has the ability to win big matches She has beaten the world’s number 16 and number 8 in the world and she has shown that she can make it into the top 30 in the world,” Soumyadeep Roy told India Today from Tokyo.

“It is a huge win for her, for the team and for India. This is the first time that 2 Indian women have won the first round matches (Manika Batra also won her women’s singles) and move to the last 32. She will then face F Yu of Portugal who is ex-European champion but the good news is Sutirtha Mukherjee beat her before but it was a different ball game in Ultimate Table Tennis League.

“Her confidence is high and that’s our motto – ‘High confidence and low expectation’. It was hard for me to keep her in the right mental state. It’s her first Olympics and it’s very natural to get excited after seeing top athletes She is a huge PV Sindhu and Sania Mirza wandering around, it is very easy to get distracted.

“We started preparing for the Olympics after winning gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. We planned what tournament to play, how to improve her fitness, the whole team worked for her,” Roy added. up.

Mukherjee plays in the second round against the Portuguese Fu Yu.