Two Valaika Blasts, Sensational Bullpen Lead Orioles to Nationals, 6-1

The Orioles may not have much to play for in this bleak 2021 season. But if they can make life a little harder for the regional rivals in the south, that’s a bonus.

as the Washington Nationals enter a crucial last week before the trade deadline to decide whether they are buyers or sellers, the calm and controlled Orioles sealed game one of the interleague series of the weekend. The Birds made the most of their six basehits, putting out a six-run outburst in four innings, while the bullpen made quick work of the Nats in the late innings.

Starters Jorge Lopez and Patrick Corbin were involved in a scoreless pitching duel for the first three innings of this game. Lopez was the more shaky of the two throwing more balls than hitting in the first two innings, and two men aboard put out with none in the second before squirming out of the jam as Corbin took the more dominant route and the first nine Os batsmen mowed down from the game.

The Nationals hit first blood on Josh Bells mammoth, hitting a 448-foot home run into the stands to open up the fourth, but the Orioles reacted quickly in the home half. Cedric Mullins defeated Corbin’s modest perfect game bid with a leadoff double to the right, and Austin Hays followed with a scorcher on third baseman Josh Harrison’s glove in foul territory (direct to the batboy, who habitually picked up the live ball, oops) . It went as an RBI double to tie the score.

Later, Hays was on third base with two outs before red-hot Ramon Urias, who delivered again and hit a leading RBI single to the right. What a pleasant surprise this man was! Since taking over the daily shortstop for the injured Freddy Galvis in June, Urias is hitting .319, OPSing over .820 and has 12 RBI’s in 19 games. Once Galvis returns, it looks like Urias can slide a few feet to the left to fix the black hole that is the second base position.

The Orioles led 2-1, setting up a showdown between Lopez and his most hated nemesis: the fifth inning. We all know the story by now. The man usually looks good, sometimes even excellent, for four turns, but melts like clockwork in the fifth. And it looked like tonight would play out exactly the same way when #9 hitter Andrew Stevenson (.597 OPS) doubled to start the frame.

Alcides Escobar did Lopez a favor by squaring to bunt the first few pitches. If your lead batter tries to give up an out in the fifth inning, maybe he shouldn’t be your lead batter? Anyway, the failed bunts put Escobar behind by the count of 1-2, and he eventually grounded out. A ball passed by Pedro Severino moved Stevenson to third base with one out, but Lopez got a huge out by knocking out Trea Turner on a grounder to trailing first baseman Ryan Mountcastle that froze Stevenson to third base.

Lopez was one away from escaping the jam and finished fifth… but Brandon Hyde had other ideas and sauntered over to the mound for a pitching change. Oh no, they’re going to take him out! exclaimed MASN analyst Jim Palmer in frustration. I love Brandon Hyde, but…(Lopez) didn’t deserve it. Palmer later added: As a former starting pitcher, I wouldn’t like to get out. Yeah, but you’re a Hall of Famer, Jim. Jorge Lopez is a man with a 17.47 ERA in the fifth inning. (That’s not a typo. 17.47!) And with menacing lefty Juan Soto at the plate, it made sense to bring in left-handed Paul Fry. Hydes’ move worked great; Fry needed only one pitch to eliminate Soto on an inning-ending groundout.

Fry was similarly dominant in the sixth, striking out all three batters he faced (making them all look crazy while he was at it). If scouts from other teams were there to evaluate Fry before the trade deadline, he couldn’t have put on a better show. Give us all your prospects, please! (raises hand expectantly)

Meanwhile, the Orioles continued to fill the lead, scoring in each of the fifth, sixth and seventh innings. Pat Valaika, apparently offensive to my earlier comment about second base being a black hole, tagged Corbin for a solo home run in the left field seats in the fifth, his second explosion in as many games.

The Ox added another in the sixth on a game that involved, as MASN anchor Kevin Brown noted, a Trey, a Trea and a Tres. Trey Mancini, who had doubled and advanced to third base on a groundout, came crashing into home plate with a Urias helicopter on the left. Shortstop Trea Turner made a nice backhanded pick-up and fired at home, but his throw sailed high and pulled catcher Tres Barrera off the plate as Mancini slid in safely.

That was the end of the line for Corbin, who was tagged for four runs while in the match and attacked with another after he left. Reliever Wander Suero made a wild pickoff throw to the first that brought Urias all the way to third place, where he scored on a sacrifice fly by Severino. 5-1, Orioles.

For the record, Pat Valaika continued his great night with his second home run of the game, a solo punch to Suero in the seventh. In one game, Valaika doubled his season total for homeruns. Maybe he’s not ready to give up second base to Urias just yet.

Let’s talk about the Orioles bullpen, shall we? They’ve had a hard time this year, to say the least. Tonight was not one of those nights. The Birds combined four relievers Fry, Cole Sulser, Tanner Scott and Dillon Tate for 4.1 scoreless innings of relief and struckout eight batters. Sulser was the only one to allow baserunners to give up a single and walk, while the other three were dominant, bringing this thing to the finish with relatively little drama.

A well played, stress free win against a regional rival on a beautiful Friday night at Camden Yards. For one night, at least, everything came to Orioles.