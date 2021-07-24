Peyton Manning will soon bring the ubiquitous Manning family to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

The Denver Broncos have been blessed with a multitude of riches in the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year, with a franchise-high three inductees taking their place in Canton, Ohio.

In addition to the great safeties Steve Atwater and John Lynch, there is the introduction of quarterback Peyton Manning.

But Manning’s introduction seems a little different from all the greats that have been before.

Manning is part of NFL royalty in a way we haven’t seen before and may not see for decades.

He knows, but is too humble to talk about it, because it’s about that most personal human element: family.

Peyton Manning certainly stands alone as one of the most luminous candles to be anchored in the Hall, but his own family has been quite a yardstick. The Mannings are ubiquitous, they are everywhere you look in professional football or on television.

For Manning, entering the Hall of Fame seems like another step in just a natural progression.

We’ve all seen him in commercials for years and celebrated him for arguably the best dry, self-deprecating sense of humor of any athlete.

He and his brother Cooper co-host “College Bowl”, an updated version of the great “GE College Bowl” from decades past. Only an injury ended the brilliant athletic career of Cooper Manning, who has achieved success in the world of boxing.

Peyton and his brother Eli were recently announced as key members of the broadcast crew for an alternate “Monday Night Football” broadcast, one that will feature 10 different “MNF” games on ESPN2.

The royal family of professional football began in the late 1960s when Father Archie created his own legend as a quarterback for the Ole Miss Rebels and then for the New Orleans Saints in the NFL.

It just made sense that Archie would cement his own legend in his beloved Crescent City.

How about the Manning Passing Academy, with father and sons and which has recently reached its own remarkable milestone. Last week, the 25th edition of the Manning Passing Academy took place at NichollsState University in Thibodaux, Louisiana.

The list of passers-by who have attended Manning Passing Academy reads like a college strategist Who’s Who over the past three decades.

After his own illustrious career came to an end, Archie has remained as involved as ever and is currently president of the National Football Foundation, whose Colorado branch I am proud to be a member of.

However one touches the game, he or she feels the presence of Mannings’ legacy.

When Peyton is inducted into the Hall of Fame, his father Archie will do the intro, and we can expect both presentations to be perfect.

Peyton was the first quarterback to lead two franchises to Super Bowl victories, the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos. His brother Eli also won two Super Bowls with the New York Giants.

Will brother Eli eventually join Peyton in the Hall?

No one knows, but he will surely gain the support of many voters.

Meanwhile, Cooper’s son Arch makes his own name shine at Newman High School in New Orleans. He’s not the first Manning to attend, and college recruiters and the national press suggest the young Arch has a bright future.

But we’re just limiting ourselves to what’s happened so far, Manning’s legacy stretches from the late 1960s with Archie at Ole Miss through his professional career and that of Peyton and Eli as well.

That’s nearly 55 years of greatness so far.

Peyton’s career with the Broncos has been brilliant, including our big win in Super Bowl 50, selections for NFL Comeback Player of the Year and Most Valuable Player (the only five-time winner in NFL history), and a bevy of statistics.

In fact, several years ago I co-authored what many said was a wonderful book about Peyton’s career. I felt it could have been better, but my New York editor deleted a statistics section as “just too overwhelming.”

Sometimes the sky is lit up by a shooting star, and so was the sky over the Mile High City during the four seasons that Manning played here.