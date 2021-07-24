Jack Peart, Minnesota’s Mr. Hockey 2021, won in 2nd round of NHL Draft by the Wild

Jack Peart has been recognized as Minnesota’s top high school player for 2021 and was chosen by the State of Hockey’s NHL team, the Minnesota Wild, on Saturday, July 24.

“It has always been a dream of mine to play for Minnesota Wild,” said Peart, who turned 18 in May. “It’s the NHL team I’ve watched grow up. Being drafted and having the opportunity to play for them made it very special.”

Peart, the winner of the Mr. Minnesota State Hockey and Reed Larson Prize, was selected in the second round (54th overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. Peart also became the second Minnesotan (Chaz Lucius, Grant, Winnipeg, 19th overall) selected in this year’s design. The Reed Larson Award goes to the state’s best high school defender and Mr. Hockey to the top player.

“This whole year has been really cool for me, lots of great experiences,” said Peart.

Peart, an 18-year-old from Grand Rapids, has signed a national letter of intent to play for St. Cloud State in the fall. He is the seventh highest-ranking St. Cloud State player to be drafted and the second-highest Grand Rapids player to be drafted (2007, Patrick White, 25th, Vancouver).

He will join the Huskies in the fall and another Minnesota Wild draw, forward Sam Hentges (7th round, 2018). Hentges played for the Huskies for the past three seasons, helping them reach the NCAA Division I Championship game in April. There is another St. Cloud State connection to the Wild in Matt Hendricks, the team’s assistant director of player development. Hendricks played for St. Cloud State from 2000-04.

“I was actually just texting Matt Hendricks and Matt was the first to text me,” said Huskies head coach Brett Larson minutes after the pick was announced. “I just said to Matt, ‘I think we’re going to see more of you now.’

“It’s a great organization and we have a really good relationship with them. They’ve also been great in all our dealings with Sam Hentges. I’m excited to have him join an organization like de Wild.”

Peart, who is listed at 5-foot-11 and 186 pounds, said the way he plays the game is similar to Wild captain Jared Spurgeon (5-9, 167).

“He’s a stud ‘D’ guy and we play the game more or less the same,” he said.

Screenshot from NHL.com of Jack Peart after being selected by the Minnesota Wild on July 24, 2021.

In addition to captaining the Thunderhawks last season, Peart also spent time as a junior for the Fargo Force of the United States Hockey League.

He started the 2020-21 season with the Force, returned to Grand Rapids for the high school season, then returned to Fargo for the end of the regular season and the playoffs. In the regular season, he played for Fargo’s top defensive combination and had one goal, 14 assists, 14 penalty minutes and was a plus 1 in 24 games. In the postseason, he had two goals, seven points, two penalty minutes and a plus-2 in nine games, helping the Force win the Western Conference play-off title.

With Grand Rapids, he led the team in assists (24), points (35), power-play goals (5), power-play assists (7), short-handed assists (3) and equals for the team leader in the game – winning goals (3). In three varsity seasons with the Thunderhawks, he had 32 goals, 88 points, 28 penalty minutes, 13 power play goals, 17 power play assists, 95 blocked shots and seven game-winning goals.

After high school, he became the third Grand Rapids player (Aaron Miskovich, 1997; Avery Peterson, 2014) to win Mr. Hockey was mentioned. mr. Hockey has been awarded in the state since 1985. He is the second player (Jake Bischoff, 2013) from Grand Rapids to receive the Reed Larson Award, which has been presented since 2013.

“It shows that he made a commitment to his high school teammates and coaches that he wanted to go back and try to go to a state tournament,” Larson said of Peart, whose team made it to the Section 7AA championship game. “He committed to St. Cloud State when he was 15 years old, it meant a lot to him and he stuck to it. He is a loyal person and a good child.

“He comes from a great family and they’re all good people. When I say he’s an all-rounder as a hockey player and a really good person…I think the Wild hit a home run.”

Fargo’s Jack Peart (4) looks set to pass against Sioux Falls with the Stampede’s Brandon Chabrier (2) defending on November 27, 2020 at Scheels Arena. (David Samson / The Forum)

After the end of the junior season, Peart was one of 44 players invited by USA Hockey to participate in the World Junior Summer Showcase in Plymouth, Michigan, where he watched the draft. The showcase event is part of the process to select the national junior team (20 and under) to compete in the IIHF World Junior Championships, which will take place from December 26 through January. 5 in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta.

In 2019, he played for Under-17 Team USA in the Five Nations Tournament in Germany.

He was drafted at number 27 among the North American skaters drafted by NHL Central Scouting. He admits he was a little nervous as the draft progressed, but was excited when the Wild took him with the 22nd pick in the second round.

“My buddy took me to a Wild game every year, always a preseason game,” Peart said. “I was bummed to miss the Halloween party at school, but it was surreal to watch professional hockey. It definitely helped my game to see professional games grow up.

“(The design) definitely gets your heart pumping, but it’s a really cool experience. Everyone told me you only get this once and just enjoy the moment. I felt like I did and I had it lucky to share that with my family.”

Peart is known as an intelligent, two-way defender with good skating and puck skills.

“He has some of the best qualities of (defenders) Jimmy Schuldt and Jack Ahcan,” Larson said of Peart, referring to two former All-Americans for the Huskies. “I think he is a really complete defender. He can add attackingly with his puck moves, decision making and playing on the power play. He defends well. There aren’t many gaps in his game in his age group at the moment.

“Obviously college will push him to get better in all those areas. He’ll get better and better during college. Maybe he’ll have a chance to be a Ryan Suter type of player, a complete defender who is in any situation can play out.”

Schuldt and Ahcan have both played games in the NHL since they left St. Cloud State, Schuldt with the Vegas Golden Knights in 2019 and Ahcan with the Boston Bruins in 2021.

SCSU .’s Highest Ranked Players

2021 Jack Peart, D, 2nd Round, 54th Overall, Minnesota

2017 Ryan Poehling, F, 1st, 25th, Montreal

2016 Dennis Cholowski, D, 1st, 20th, Detroit

2006 Andreas Nodl, V, 2nd, 39th, Philadelphia

1997 Brian Gaffaney, D, 2nd, 44th, Pittsburgh

1996 Josh DeWolf, D, 2nd, 41st, New Jersey

1996 Matt Cullen, V, 2nd, 35th, Anaheim

