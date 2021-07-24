The great Ron Lewis from Ohio State enjoys coming home to TBT





The time had finally come to call it quits, and Ron Lewis knew it. After leaving Ohio in 2007, the Brookhaven alumnus built a successful professional career abroad. But after 14 years, the last six of which have been in France, Lewis chose to start his post-basketball life after the 2020-21 season and is in the process of settling down for himself and his family. Oral history:Backed by Lewis shot, Buckeyes advances through NCAA Tournament to Sweet 16 However, Lewis was back on the field for one more night. Thanks to his two seasons at Bowling Green under coach Dan Dakich, Lewis was fit for team Mid-American Unity as part of Friday night’s basketball tournament at the Covelli Center in Ohio States. It also meant going up against Carmens Crew, the team made up mostly of former Buckeyes. So yes, there was some booing directed at the player responsible for one of the most famous NCAA Tournament shots in Buckeyes history of the mostly pro-Ohio State crowd eager to see his team advance. But that was fine with Lewis, who told the shipment he was just happy to be back on campus. It felt great, he said. I loved the audience, even if they were against me today. It’s OK. I love being back in Columbus, where I played. Lake:Carmen’s Crew notebook: David Lighty, former Buckeyes finally shakes off the TBT hangover After spending two seasons at Bowling Green, Lewis transferred to Ohio State and served out the 2004-05 season to comply with NCAA transfer rules before becoming a major player on Ohio State teams that played consecutive Big Ten titles won. As a senior, his tying three-pointer against Xavier in the closing seconds of regulation allowed the Ohio No. 1 to upset a second round, paving the way for a national championship. In 71 games at Ohio State, Lewis averaged 12.0 points and shot 34.2% from three. Coach Thad Matta described him as the one player he was most surprised to never get a proper NBA look. On Friday night, he finished with six points on 2-of-6 shooting as he played 18 minutes against a team including David Lighty, who was a freshman at Ohio State when Lewis was a fifth year. Lighty has also spent a lot of time abroad and met Lewis as a professional. I’ve been going against him for a while, even in France, he said. He’s a man to watch out for. You know the type of player he is, the shots he can make, the skill he has. It’s something we were used to playing against one of our brothers (in this tournament). It wasn’t until Wednesday that Lewis said he knew he would actually play. Since he retired in the spring, Lewis and his family have been back in the United States, trying to settle down and acclimate to the next stage of life. Lewis said he arrived at the Covelli Center on Friday excited to return to the state of Ohio, but he was on the run because of the travel he was doing. He could retire on his own terms, Lewis said, because it was important to him that his oldest son had a traditional high school experience. My oldest son, he’s 16, he said. I want him to be in the United States and enjoy his high school days and enjoy what I got to enjoy in high school. I want him to feel comfortable in one situation and move on from there. Lewis has not yet come to the end of his playing career, he said, as he would be free at this time of year anyway. If the professional calendar starts up again this fall, things will likely be a different story. For now, Lewis is working on his own clothing line, ItsNthn Attitude, while considering coaching. The brand’s name comes from a personal motto Lewis believed in, a motto that took him from Bowling Green to the NCAA tournament and around the world before taking him back home. The meaning behind it is: Don’t let your circumstances make you who you are, Lewis said. Whatever the circumstances, whatever the ups and downs, it’s nothing. Bounce back, find a way, make them pay. That’s what it is. It is nothing. Nothing will stop me. Whatever your goal, whatever you want to do in life, keep pursuing it as best you can. It has worked for him so far. [email protected] @AdamJardy

