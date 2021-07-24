Zimbabwe is looking for one last push





BANGLADESH TOUR OF ZIMBABWE, 2021 This is a good chance for Zimbabwe to secure a rare win in the T20I series © Zimbabwe Cricket After a string of losses in all three formats of the game, the relatively inexperienced Zimbabwe side written a comeback by winning the second T20I against Bangladesh to tie the series on Friday 1-1. They will try to carry that confidence into the third game and finish the series with at least one trophy. Wesley Madhevere was the star player for Zimbabwe with a nice pace of 57 balls 73 in the second game. Compared to the first game, Zimbabwe had no middle-class collapse and that would please the home side. Another point Zimbabwe would raise is Blessing Muzarabani’s form as he once again made vital incisions as other bowlers came in with wickets. Incidentally, the fast-paced bowler has amassed more than 40 wickets in the three formats since returning from his county stint. Going into the final game, Zimbabwe’s improved pitching standards would also give them hope that they have an edge over Bangladesh in one aspect of the game. On the other hand, the Mahmudullah-led camp would hope for players like Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar and Afif Hossain to put on a good show. Naim and Sarkar started the series well by collecting 50s in the first game, but failed to impress in the second. In the absence of regulars like Mushfiqur Rahim and Tamim Iqbal, this is a good chance for a few other batsmen to impress, especially with the T20 World Cup on the horizon. On the bowling front, fast left-arm bowler Shoriful Islam has impressed with snappy spells. The Bangladesh think tank would be a little concerned about their fielding, however, with a slew of catches in the final game. Bangladesh would start the game as favourites, but this is a good chance for Zimbabwe to take a rare win in the T20I series. Since beating Nepal and Singapore in a tri-series in 2019-20, Zimbabwe has had a barren run in the shortest format. When: Zimbabwe v Bangladesh, 3rd T20I, 25th July, 12:30pm local True: Harare Sports Club, Harare What to expect: The weather forecast for the race is promising with little or no real threat of rain. Harare’s wicket could provide some help for the pacemen beforehand. Team news: Zimbabwe: The Sikandar Raza-led side could be tempted to continue with the same playing XI who made a fine comeback and won the final game. Possible XI: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Weseley Madhevere, Regis Chakabva, Doin Myres, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Milton Shumba, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani and Tendai Chatara Bangladesh: Liton Das, who suffered a thigh injury in the opening game, will not be available for the crucial game. However, the veteran Mustafizur can still return to the playing XI, depending on his fitness. Possible XI: Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Mahedi Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed/Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam © Cricbuzz RELATED STORIES

