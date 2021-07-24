Sports
This is #NextGenATP Brandon Nakashima’s Secret Weapon… | ATP tour
#NextGenATP American Brandon Nakashima hit his 12th ace of the night on Friday to cap off a 7-5, 6-4 win against compatriot John Isner, sparking cheers from the Los Cabos crowd. The 19-year-old, who advanced to his first ATP Tour final at the Mifel Open with that shot, didn’t roar to celebrate the biggest win of his young career. Instead, he quietly clenched his fist.
Nakashima lets his game speak for itself.
“Growing up, I’ve always been more of a calm, relaxed person, whether on the tennis court or off the tennis court. It’s just how my personality is and how I approach things in life,” Nakashima said. “But there are definitely times when you’re a professional tennis player when things don’t go the way you want and sometimes you get a little frustrated or not that relaxed or comfortable on the court. You just have to remember all the hard work you put in and be able to push through those moments to create those more enjoyable moments.
When you watch Nakashima play, you will immediately notice his easy power and the way he can control the action. What you will not often see is a lot of emotion – positive or negative – and the American is fine with that.
“For me, I think being calm out there and trying to stay level is one of my best assets,” Nakashima said. “I think it definitely helps me to win all these games.”
Photo credits: Open Los Cabos
Although Nakashima is at the beginning of his career, the teen takes pride in leading by example and motivating his younger fans.
“It’s really an honor for me that all those kids look up to me and encourage me,” said Nakashima. “I absolutely appreciate all of them and for anyone who wants to become a professional, you just have to work hard and have fun while doing it.
“If you don’t enjoy it, I don’t think it’s going to be fun. It won’t be worth it at all. Just try to enjoy it as much as possible and of course you have to work hard for it.”
Nakashima started the week with three tour-level wins, but he has four wins en route to this ATP 250 final in Mexico. The Californian is the youngest American to reach an ATP Tour final outside the United States since he was 19 Andy Roddick advanced to the Toronto championship game in 2001.
“It feels great. It’s definitely a big achievement for me,” said Nakashima. “Of course all Americans, we like to play in the [United States]. But it’s nice to see me playing well outside the [United States]. Fortunately, it’s actually not too far from my house here. I certainly had a lot of fun with it.”
Two months ago, Nakashima was promised a wildcard for the main tournament by tournament organizers, but in the end he didn’t need it. It’s been a great week for the 19-year-old in Mexico.
“I always looked forward to Los Cabos,” said Nakashima. “I’ve really enjoyed my time here so far and it’s clearly a very nice place. Nice facility, nice courses, so it’s just really exciting to be here.”
Now the American gets the chance to take his biggest win ever. Only top seed Cameron Norrie – who defeated Nakashima in Delray Beach last year – stands between the teen and a first tour-level trophy.
“I am absolutely thrilled and absolutely looking forward to playing my first ATP final,” said Nakashima. “Growing up there was a lot of hard work on the tennis court and certainly a lot of people who sacrificed a lot for me. I am very grateful to them all and it is nice to see that all the hard work is paying off.”
Sources
2/ https://www.atptour.com/en/news/nakashima-los-cabos-2021-feature
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
