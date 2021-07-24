Australian table tennis player Jian Fang Lay is one of the best reasons to love the Tokyo Olympics

The basic form was unlikely: late at night, in the depths of winter, a 48-year-old playing table tennis in an abandoned stadium at an event that nobody really wanted.

But the player happened to be Australian Jian Fang Lay, and the Tokyo Games suddenly seemed less bleak.

Follow all the action from Day 2 of the Tokyo Olympics in our live blog

You’re not alone if you’ve never heard of Lay, though she should be better known.

On Saturday, she became the first Australian woman to compete in six Olympics and made light work of Cuba’s Daniela Fonceca in the morning preliminaries.

Loading

In the one night round, the 156th veteran took on Italian Debora Vivarelli, ranked in the 1970s, with a right-handed shake handle and all the physical benefits of being 20 years younger than his opponent.

To be fair, it was Vivarelli’s to lose.

But the Italian was also a bundle of nervous energy.

Lay, who herself succumbed to nerves at her first Olympics in Sydney in 2000, is now a mother of two teenagers and clearly above such emotions. She struck in the first game: 11-7 in six frenetic minutes.

With Lay leading 2-1, Vivarelli had both the momentum and the match point to tie the game. You felt she would, and feared for Lay’s chances if she did.

But Lay pressed her and the errors came, and soon it was all about a 4-1 win for the Australian in 31 minutes.

It was not a medal moment. It will not make highlights in 14 days. It probably wasn’t even watched by very many Australians.

But it was a triumph of old-fashioned experience and a victory for sporty misfits.

The Chinese-born Lay’s penholder grip isn’t all that uncommon in table tennis, but the way she rotates her bat while switching between using her bat’s smooth and studded rubbers is completely unconventional.

At times, the technique has confused even seasoned opponents. Here, Vivarelli looked like she had been asked to solve a Rubix cube with one hand.

Italian Debora Vivarelli was let down by JianFangLay. ( Reuters: Thomas Peter )

How did Lay even make it to a sixth Games? The withdrawal of a younger rival helped, it’s true, but few on the Australian team fit the amateur ideals of bygone Olympics better than our table tennis stars.

Stay up to date with the latest Tokyo Olympics news The Tokyo Olympics have begun. Stay up to date with all the action of the Games. read more

When Lay first made the cut in Sydney, other sports took advantage of patriotic splurges. No table tennis; the governing body could not even afford a full-time national coach.

A third of the population plays in Lay’s native country. In Australia, Olympians have often trained in their garages.

Before London 2010, Lay was still in the shadow of her more famous teammate Miao Miao.

As the pair began their fourth Games, Miao summed up her frustrations with the team’s preparations: “There is no preparation,” she told The Age.

“There is no training camp. There is no money for anything. There are no foreign tournaments for us to prepare for. How can we participate? We cannot. It is sad. Because I have to work instead of train, I have not improved like I should have.”

And not much changed.

JianFangLay’s next opponent will be Qian Li from Poland on Monday. ( Reuters: Luisa Gonzalez )

Lay might not have needed anything.

She was a fierce self-critic and nearly stopped several times before making the big time. As a young girl in China, she would run away after school to avoid her classes, only to be lured back by her father.

When she emigrated to Australia in 1994, her husband Jorge, who has also served as her coach, had to pull her out of retirement.

Loading

But by the end of that decade, she was a national singles and doubles champion and has never given up the pace.

How far will she go from here? A medal is a dream, although she already has a pocket full of Commonwealth Games and nothing bothers her.

The only other reason to play is the love of the game.

What a nice reminder that such rewards are not consolation prizes.