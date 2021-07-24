The United States has yet to reach the podium in these five Olympic sports – NBC New York

The United States is by far the winningest country in Olympic history, taking home 1,022 gold medals since 1896. While the nation has dominated in the pool, on the track and at the Olympics as a whole, there are a handful of sports where no American has ever stood on the podium.

The US will have the chance to earn its first medals in several new events debuting in the Tokyo Olympics, including skateboarding and inaugural swimming races, but there are also older sports where the country is still chasing its first medals. Based on Olympic history and the outlook for Tokyo, it may take a while for the US to buck the trend too.

Here are the five Summer Olympic sports that the United States never took home hardware:

Badminton

The US has had a hard time even getting ahead of the five badminton tournaments at the Olympics. Men’s and women’s singles and doubles have been full medal events since 1992, while mixed doubles was introduced in 1996. In seven Olympics involving the sport, the US has only reached the quarterfinals of a tournament once, as the men’s doubles team of Howard Bach and Bob Malaythong reached eighth at the 2008 Beijing Games.

The country has one entrant in both the men’s and women’s singles, as well as a men’s doubles duo at the 2020 Games. Timothy Lam is the 41st-ranked men’s player, while Beiwen Zhang is the 11th-ranked player to compete in the women’s singles. Brothers Phillip and Ryan Chew will also represent USA Badminton in the men’s doubles tournament. Zhang offers the US the best chance of winning a medal in any of these five sports.

Handball

The US hasn’t even qualified for the Olympic men’s and women’s handball tournaments since 1996, when it hosted the Atlanta Games.

The men’s squad has participated in the Olympic tournament six times with the highest finish being sixth in 1936 – when there were only six teams in the competition. The men’s team has won a total of four games during its six Olympic appearances.

The women’s team has made it to the Olympics four times, all from 1984 to 1996. The top finish was fifth and came in that first appearance.

Rhythmic gymnastics

Rhythmic gymnastics made its Olympic debut as an individual event in 1984 and added a team event in 1996. Europe has completely dominated the sport since its inception, with China and Canada being the only two countries from other continents to ever medal in nine Olympics. have achieved.

The United States’ highest finish in the event is 11th place, achieved by Valerie Zimring at the boycotted 1984 Games in Los Angeles and Laura Zeng at the 2016 Games in Rio. The team’s appearance in the 2016 Games was the first since the group was given a host country in 1996. The team finished in 14th place out of 14 teams in Rio.

In Tokyo, Zeng and Evita Griskenas will compete in the individual event, while Isabella Connor, Camilla Feeley, Yelyzaveta Merenzon, Lili Mizuno, Elizaveta Pletneva and Nicole Sladkov will compete for the USA in the group event.

Table tennis

The US has not medaled in table tennis since it was introduced as an Olympic sport in 1988, but there will be six US participants in Tokyo.

The U.S. table tennis team consists of two great athletes: 21-year-old Kanak Jha in men’s singles and team and 24-year-old Lily Zhang in women’s singles and team. They are ranked 30th and 31st in the world in their respective singles events. Zhang, a five-time national champion, has better chances of earning a medal in Tokyo after finishing fourth in the 2019 Women’s World Championship, but she’s still considered a contender. Nikhil Kumar and Xin Zhou join Jha for the American men, while Huijing Wang and Juan Liu complete the women’s team.

Chen Wang has the best American finish in Olympic table tennis history after reaching the quarterfinals of the women’s singles in Beijing.

Trampoline

Trampoline makes its sixth Olympic appearance at the Tokyo Games. Nine countries have won the 30 medals awarded since 2000, but the US has not taken any home.

Savannah Vinsant had the best finish of all Americans, finishing seventh in 2012. The US had no men’s or women’s finalist (top eight) in 2016, with Logan Dooley 11th for the men and Nicole Ahsinger 15th for the women.

Ahsinger will once again represent the US at the Tokyo event, while Aliaksei Shostak will compete on the men’s side.