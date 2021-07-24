Sports
Recent Match Report – Fire vs Supercharger 4th Match 2021
Bairstow, Duckett post imposing 173 but it’s only just enough in epic at Headingley
Welsh Fire 173 for 4 (Bairstow 56, Duckett 41) beat Northern Superchargers 168 for 7 (Brook 62, Ahmad 4-13) with 5 runs
The crowd grew from 5,026 for the women’s afternoon game, won by Superchargers after Rodrigues’ innings, to 10,324 for the men. The relative lack of students in costume suggested that the crowd in the pubs along the route to the ground had decided to sit down for lunch. But the largely plainclothes fans in attendance were in strong voice, silent for a moment as Ben Stokes fell cheaply, but chanted by Brook’s attack.
Bairstow blitz
If you could write the name of one player on the Hundred, Bairstow should be right there in the light and on his first appearance of the tournament, he lived up to that bill with explosive innings of five fours and three sixes.
He launched David Willey over wide mid-off for six on the 11th ball of the game, then hit Willey’s next two pitches for four. He drove Mujeeb Ur Rahman past a diving Stokes halfway through for another four and then rammed Brydon Carse in the fifth row over deep midwicket. Bairstow brought out his fifty from 28 balls with a massive six from Mujeeb sailing 20 rows back to the stands over a deep midwicket.
Brook no challengers
Brook has been on good terms with Yorkshire this season with a Championship century and seven over 40 scores in his last eight T20 matches at Headingley. On this occasion, he clattered five sixes and three fours to keep the Superchargers on the hunt.
Brook split a 68-run tie with Tom Kohler-Cadmore in the side after recovering from a broken finger that kept him out of much of Yorkshire’s Blast campaign. When Kohler-Cadmore was knocked out on the 74th ball, Superchargers still needed 55 runs to win and Brook didn’t stop. In the next set of five, he grabbed another four and a six from Liam Plunkett, who had bowled at a good pace in his first pro game in nine months, but was expensive.
Brook’s impressive effort ended however when he was caught lbw by Ahmad, two balls after the same bowler John Simpson hollowed out to Ian Cockbain during a frantic passage in which Carse also survived a drop and failed run-out attempt by Matt Critchley.
Superchargers needed 11 from the last set of five, but Jake Ball kept his nerves in check despite a hefty blow to the heel of his hand as Matty Potts violently returned the penultimate ball to him. Carse only managed one from the last ball instead of the six it took to equalize and Fire was victorious.
Qais on song
Welsh Fire got both Superchargers openers in the span of five balls, Adam Lyth spooned Critchley straight to Tom Banton for cover after a short and sweet 25 out of 14 and Chris Lynn caught by Ahmad’s Ian Cockbain for a run-a-ball 11 .
Ball then had Stokes caught by Phillips on deep cover for just 5 and when Willey’s attempt to drive off Ahmad resulted in a low rim for Critchley at the back end, he was forced to run away to a blast of “Where’s Your Head At from Basement Jaxx and Superchargers were in terrible trouble.
Only 20 years old, Ahmad finished 4 for 13 from 20 balls – Stokes was the only other bowler to allow less than a run per ball – his early dismissal from opener Lynn and his role in ending Brook’s innings proved crucial.
Valkerie Baynes is general editor at ESPNcricinfo
Sources
2/ https://www.espncricinfo.com/series/the-hundred-men-s-competition-2021-1252040/northern-superchargers-men-vs-welsh-fire-men-4th-match-1252669/match-report
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
