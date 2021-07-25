Tennis in the Land brings WTA to Cleveland for the first time in August – News-Herald

The time is approaching when Cleveland will be the center of a week of professional women’s tennis as a hospitable host.

And it’s a time when the organizers’ hopes will be forever marked far into the future, establishing a new tradition for the North Coast with impeccable punctuality right before a major.

The WTA will host its first US Open Series event in Cleveland, which will be called “Tennis in the Land” August 22-28 at Jacobs Pavilion in Nautica on the West Bank of the Flats.

Logistics to launch such a venture is and is well underway.

Placing Cleveland in the best possible light for the global tennis community is paramount.

“Yeah, it’s been a crazy last six months,” said Alex Guthrie of Topnotch Management, the event organizers. “We are going along and hope to put on a great event within a month. But yes, everything is going exactly where it should. We feel we are in a good place.”

There will be a 32-player singles and 16-team doubles field for this WTA 250 event, a penultimate tour stop on the US Open Series before the US Open itself in New York the following week.

According to Guthrie, four singles players have made early commitments, including a homecoming for Lauren Davis. The 27-year-old Gates Mills native and WTA Tour head, who ranks 95th in the world, won a Division II state championship in singles as a freshman at Gilmour in 2008.

Also slated to be part of Tennis in the Land Caroline Garcia, a French player who ranked fourth in the world in 2018, and Jennifer Brady, Ranked 15th in the world and second highest among Americans.

“In addition, our player list will be out next week,” Guthrie said.

In a modern era of sorts, the first glimpses of tennis on a prominent stage in Northeastern Ohio occurred in the 1960s and 1970s, when organizers managed to bring the Davis Cup final to the city a few times, the first in 1964.

Since then, brief incarnations of pro tennis have come to Cleveland, including a recent lower pro tournament at Pepper Pike operated by Topnotch, but not in at least a generation to the extent of what Tennis in the Land will deliver.

“The reality of the WTA Tour is that these sanctions don’t always happen,” Guthrie said. “If we hadn’t jumped on this particular jump, we didn’t know when the next one might show up. Even though we were in the midst of a pandemic when we got a little bit involved in this, which some people thought we might be a little crazy about, we felt it was a perfect time.

“It’s huge that we’re going to get a lot of players coming from (the Western & Southern Open in Mason) looking to warm up the week before the US Open. And yet, at the last minute, we can get a few top-20 players who may not have had a good week in Cincinnati and may want to have a few more games to their credit. If it was another week, they might not make the trip to Cleveland. So yeah, it’s a good week for us to do it.”

The infrastructure to host Tennis in the Land will provide an intriguing, if temporary, ripple in the West Bank.

Center court will be built into the Jacobs Pavilion amphitheater. Because the track is placed in the amphitheater pit, it is supported by foam to level out what is usually a sloped area. Much of the current grandstand seating will be used, along with benches placed on what would be the stage for concerts. The capacity will be around 3,200.

There will be five secondary and practice courts, which will be built on two nearby parking lots, with 300-400-seat grandstands for each of the two secondary courts.

From July 23, the podium boxes are sold out. Tickets are on sale through the event website, tennisintheland.com, including day and week tickets. Guthrie said one of the perks of the ticket to the event is unlimited in-and-out day privileges.

“So you could watch a few games, eat somewhere in the Flats, and then come back if you like,” Guthrie said. “So we’re trying to make it a great Cleveland experience, not just for the tennis, just to showcase our city to everyone and get people downtown.”

For those unable to make it to downtown for that experience, much of the action will be shown on Tennis Channel, as well as on Bally Sports Great Lakes.

Guthrie hopes that an annual WTA event, where some of the world’s best players come to town, will not only impact Greater Cleveland’s tennis at younger levels, but also provide a missing essential element of the local sports scene.

“Cleveland doesn’t really have the big three teams, the Cavs, the Guardians and the Browns, but we don’t really have a major sporting event for women,” Guthrie said. “We’ve had events that have come and gone, and I know there have been some smaller teams. But we don’t really have a big, big sporting event for women. I think, from a holistic Cleveland standpoint in the women’s sports landscape, it’s huge, not just tennis. Regardless of the sports these youth girls play, they can see professional female athletes in their hometowns.

“I think it’s going to be huge just to get people out. They can come out to watch it, and then maybe go play tennis and try it for the first time. They have had no reason to play it before or to see it. But also, due to the pandemic, tennis was also considered one of the safest activities. So a lot of people started playing last summer, and now, to top this event up on top of that, we think it’s huge for the grassroots community here in Cleveland.