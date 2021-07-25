33 Western Hockey League Players Selected in 2021 NHL Draft – WHL Network





Calgary, Alta. The Western Hockey League is proud to announce that 33 WHL players have been selected in the 2021 NHL draw, conducted virtually over the course of Friday, July 23 and Saturday, July 24. Since the 1967 NHL Amateur Draft, a total of 2,101 players have been selected from the WHL, including 327 first-round selections. Of the 87 players selected from the Canadian Hockey League during the 2021 NHL Draft, 38 percent are from the WHL. No other development league in the world had selected more players than the 33 drawn from the WHL. On Friday night, five WHL players were selected in the first round of the 2021 NHL Draft. Edmonton Oil Kings forward and 2019-20 WHL Rookie of the Year Dylan Guenther was the top WHL forward selected, ranked ninth overall by the Arizona coyotes. Edmonton Oil Kings goalkeeper Sebastian Cossa was the first goalkeeper to be heard called, selected 15th overall by the Detroit Red Wings. Winnipeg ICE defender Carson Lambos was the top WHL defender selected in the 2021 NHL Draft, chosen 26th overall by the Minnesota Wild. The 2021 NHL Draft marks the 13th time in the past 15 years that the WHL has selected five or more players in the first round of the NHL Draft. With five more WHL players selected in the first round of the NHL Draft, the total number of all-time NHL Draft selections by the WHL stands at 327 since the 1967 NHL Amateur Draft. Of the 33 selected WHL players, 14 were called during the first three rounds of the 2021 NHL Draft, including five in the first round, six in the second round and three in the third round. The Edmonton Oil Kings led the way among WHL Clubs with four selected players. In addition to the first round roster of Guenther and Cossa, forward Carson Latimer was selected 123rd overall by the Ottawa Senators, while forward Jalen Luypen was selected 216th overall by the Chicago Blackhawks. Three WHL clubs each saw three players selected, including the Kamloops Blazers, Moose Jaw Warriors and Portland Winterhawks. The Brandon Wheat Kings, Calgary Hitmen, Medicine Hat Tigers, Red Deer Rebels, Seattle Thunderbirds and Winnipeg ICE each had two players selected. Eight other WHL Clubs saw a single player selected. 2021 NHL Draft WHL Players

Overall Player (Pos.) NHL Team; WHL team; residence Round one (5)

#9 Dylan Guenther (F) Arizona Coyotes; Edmonton Oil Kings; Edmonton, Alta.

#12 Cole Sillinger (F) Columbus Blue Jackets; Medicine Hat Tigers; Regina, Sask.

#15 Sebastian Cossa (G) Detroit Red Wings; Edmonton Oil Kings; Fort McMurray, Alta.

#26 Carson Lambos (D) Minnesota Wild; Winnipeg ICE; Winnipeg, man.

#32 Nolan Allan (D) Chicago Blackhawks; Prince Albert Raiders; Davidson, Sask. Round two (6)

#34 Olen Zellweger (D) Anaheim ducks; Everett Silver Tips; Fort Saskatchewan, Alta.

#35 Ryker Evans (D) Seattle Kraken; Regina Pats; Calgary, Alta.

#39 Zack Ostapchuk (F) Ottawa Senators; Vancouver Giants; St Albert, Alta.

#47 Logan Stankoven (F) Dallas Stars; Kamloops blazers; Kamloops, BC

#55 Vincent Iorio (D) Washington Capitals; Brandon Wheat Kings; Coquitlam, BC

#62 Colton Dach (F) Chicago Blackhawks; Saskatoon sheets; Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. Round three (3)

#65 Jayden Grubbe (F) New York Rangers; Red deer rebels; Calgary, Alta.

#75 Ryder Korczak (F) New York Rangers; Moose Jaw Warriors; Yorkton, Sax.

#86 Caedan Banker (F) Minnesota Wild; Kamloops blazers; Surrey, BC Round Four (7)

#103 Gannon Laroque (D) San Jose Sharks; Victoria Royals; Edmonton, Alta.

#111 Conner Roulette (F) Dallas Stars; Seattle Thunderbirds; Winnipeg, man.

#112 Talyn Boyko (G) New York Rangers; Tri-City Americans; Drumheller, Alta.

#116 Jake Chiasson (F) Edmonton Oilers; Brandon Wheat Kings; Abbotsford, BC

#118 Kyle Masters (D) Minnesota Wild; Red deer rebels; Edmonton, Alta.

#123 Carson Latimer (F) Ottawa Senators; Edmonton Oil Kings; Surrey, BC

#127 Josh Pillar (F) Minnesota Wild; Kamloops blazers; Warman, Sask.

#128 *Jakub Demek (F) Vegas Golden Knights; Edmonton Oil Kings; Kosice, Slovakia round five (4)

#130 Sean Tschigerl (F) Anaheim ducks; Calgary assassins; Whitecourt, Alta.

#141 Cole Jordan (D) Calgary Flames; Moose Jaw Warriors; Brandon, man.

#145 Tyson Galloway (D) St. Louis Blues; Calgary assassins; Kamloops, BC

#148 Gage Alexander (G) Anaheim ducks; Winnipeg ICE; Okotoks, Alta. Round Six (4)

#173 Lucas Ciona (F) Calgary Flames; Seattle Thunderbirds; Edmonton, Alta.

#174 Ethan Samson (D) Philadelphia Flyers; Prince George Cougars; Delta, BC

#176 Dru Krebs (D) Washington Capitals; Medicine Hat Tigers; Okotoks, Alta.

#179 Simon Knak (F) Nashville Predators; Portland Winter Hawks; Zurich, Switzerland Round seven (4)

#193 Tyson Kozak (F) Buffalo Sabers; Portland Winter Hawks; Souris, man.

#194 Ryan McCleary (D) Pittsburgh Penguins; Portland Winter Hawks; Swift Current, Sask.

#212 Maximus Wanner (D) Edmonton Oilers; Moose Jaw Warriors; Estevan, Sask.

#216 Jalen Luypen (F) Chicago Blackhawks; Edmonton Oil Kings; Kelowna, BC

#224 *Niko Huuhtanen (F) Tampa Bay Lightning; Everett Silver Tips; Helsinki, Finland * = selected in 2021 CHL Import Draft, signed WHL SPA for 2021-22; does not count towards WHL tally of 33 selected players in 2021 NHL Draft About the Western Hockey League

Considered the world’s premier junior hockey player development league, the Western Hockey League (WHL) headquarters is located in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL is made up of 22 member clubs, 17 of which are in Western Canada and five in the US Pacific Northwest. As a member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading provider of talent to the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading hockey scholarship provider with more than 375 graduates receiving WHL scholarships each year to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the core of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://whl.ca/article/33-western-hockey-league-players-selected-in-2021-nhl-draft The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos