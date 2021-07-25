Thailand launches Olympic campaign with wins in badminton, boxing and table tennis





July 24, 2021: Badmintons World No. 13 Busanan Ongbamrungphan and Mixed Doubles No. 2 Dechapol Puavaranukroh/Sapsiree Taerattanachai kicked off their campaigns in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in style with comfortable wins at the Musashino Forest Sports Plaza in Tokyo on Saturday. On her Games debut, Orleans Masters World Tour Super 100 winner Busanan had to overcome her nerves before outclassing Peru’s ill-mannered Daniela Macias 21-4, 21-9 in 31 minutes in the women’s group D singles. In Group B of the mixed doubles, Dechapol defeated Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai Joshua Hurlburt-Yu and Josephine Wu of Canada 21-13, 21-6 in just 30 minutes. However, the women’s doubles team of Rawda Prajongjai and Jongkolphan Kititharakul had less luck, losing to 2017 world champions Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan of China 6-21, 10-21 in just 34 minutes in Group B. Busanan, 25, from Bangkok, admitted she had to suppress butterflies in her stomach to overcome her first hurdle. This was the first Olympic competition in my life. I couldn’t help feeling so excited, said the singles gold medalist in the 2015 SEA Games. But I used this match to test shuttle speed and ventilation on the field. I had no problem dealing with both aspects, added Busanan, who will face Estonia’s Kristin Kuuba in the final round-robin match on Tuesday. I won’t take her for granted. She took Pornpavee Chochuwong (World No. 10) to three matches in the Swiss Open. You can’t overlook that, said the former Thailand Masters winner, who is looking to finish first in the group to earn a place in the last 16. Former world No. 1 Ratchanok Intanon kicks off her campaign on Sunday in a group match in Group N against Laura Sarosi from Hungary. Dechapol and Sapsiree also play against Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith from Great Britain on Sunday. At the Kokugikan Arena, there was good news for Thai boxing fans as 2019 Asian youth champion Baison Manikon and local hope Chatchai-Decha Butdee entered the second round. Baison, who switched from Muay Thai to boxing two years ago, relied on her quick moves and powerful punches to knock out the Russian Olympic Committee’s 2014 World Championship silver medalist Saadat Dalgatova 4-1. I got off to a good start, which really helped. I had some breathing problems in the third round, but I held on, said Baison, who called her parents the night before the race for support and blessings. A big hurdle awaits the Thai in the second round on Tuesday, when she takes on the silver medalist of the 2016 and 2018 World Championships, Gu Hong of China. In the men’s featherweight competition, Chatchai-Decha Butdee had no problem knocking off Great Britain’s Peter McGrail 5-0. The gold medalist of the 2015 Asian Championships then takes on Argentina’s Mirco Jehiel Cuello in the round of 16. At the Sea Forest Waterway in Tokyo Bay, Siwakorn Wongpin and Nawamin Deenoi finished in the bottom six in Heat 1 of the men’s lightweight double sculls after a time of 7.07.05 minutes. They were 45.34 seconds behind heat winners Jonathan Rommelmann and Jason Osborne from Germany, who crossed the finish line in 6:21.71. While the German duo advances to the semi-finals, the Thai duo will try to make up for it in the rematch on Sunday. In table tennis, Orawan Paranang Diaz defeated Melanie of Puerto Rico 4-0 (13-11, 11-6, 11-8, 11-7) in the first round of women’s singles at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.



