CHICAGO — Big changes could be coming, and there’s no telling what the Chicago Cubs roster will look like in a week’s time. For now, there is only uncertainty.

Daulton Varsho homered in his third game in a row and hit a tiebreaking single in a three-run seventh inning to lead the Arizona Diamondbacks over the struggling Cubs 7-3 on Saturday.

The teams awaited a rain delay of 1 hour 39 minutes after the top of the ninth on a mostly sunny and steamy afternoon. By then, the Cubs were well on their way to their 18th loss in 24 games, a surprise free fall that started with a tie with Milwaukee for the NL Central lead.

They came back from first place Brewers in this one nine and were faced with huge questions about the club’s direction as the no-wait deadline approaches on Friday. Stars Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Javier Bez have expiring contracts, and poet Craig Kimbrel could be attractive as a contender.

We can’t control those things, said manager David Ross. I would say come to the field and enjoy a great atmosphere, guys who have won a lot here. I think there’s a lot of waiting. I don’t think we can control that.

Chicago took the lead when pitcher Alec Mills doubled and scored on a double play in the third. Willson Contreras made it 2-0 with a opposite shot to the right leading up to the fourth against Merrill Kelly. But then things went wrong for the Cubs.

LOAD

Varsho tied it with a two-run drive against Mills in the fifth, his fourth homer. He singled in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning after former Diamondbacks reliever Andrew Chafin walked the first two batters (0-2) and Asdrbal Cabrera doubled in two more to make it 5 -2 came.

It’s just the consistent, balanced approach and (Varsho is) using the whole diamond and picking up everything he sees and should hit hard,” said manager Torey Lovullo.

Pinch hitter Andrew Young has a . added two-run homer in the ninth. Fans were urged to take shelter and players left the field prior to the bottom half due to storms in the area as ground crews ran to get the tarpaulin onto the field.

Once the game resumed, Rizzo doubled from the wall in midfield against Brett de Geus. He advanced on a fly and scored on a wild pitch before pinch hitter Jake Marisnick struckout.

Contreras then fell out of the dugout after Jason Heyward struckout and was ejected by plate umpire Pat Hoberg. Heyward singled and Nico Hoerner struckout to end the game.

FRIENDLY VISIT

Kelly (7-7), who is 5-0 in his last seven starts, gave up two runs and five hits in six innings after beating Chicago on Sunday. He struckout six batters and walked one to help the Diamondbacks win for the fifth time in six games.

The 32-year-old right-hander spent part of his childhood in a Lake Forest suburb. His father, Tom, was the general manager of the Ritz-Carlton Chicago.

Kelly played golf at Lake Shore Country Club in Glencoe, about 15 minutes from his old home, and had many childhood friends at the game.

Those are all guys I played baseball with, Little League, when I was growing up, he said. To see how excited they are to see a guy they grew up with pitching at Wrigley Field, especially if they are huge Cubs fans and the feedback I get from them, it’s definitely special.

Mills threw five innings for Chicago and gave up two runs and three hits.

QUOTABLE

He is a passionate player, I love his passion. I also got kicked out of games. I guess that’s just part of the game when you’re upset. He probably has as good a feeling as anyone when you see where the attack zone has been all day. Ross on Contraras.

TRAINERS ROOM

Diamondbacks: INF/OR Josh Rojas (dislocated left little finger) placed on 10-day injured list and INF Cabrera (right hamstring strain) recovered. Manager Torey Lovullo said the joint on Rojas’ finger was not closed and is very stable. He thinks Rojas can return in two weeks. Cabrera, an All-Star with Cleveland in 2011 and 2012, has been sidelined since July 9.

Cubs: RHP Jake Arrieta (tight hamstrings right) is scheduled to practice live on Monday, manager David Ross said. RHP Rowan Wick (Left Oblique Tension), on the 60-day IL, could do the same.

NEXT ONE

The three-game series ends with RHP Trevor Williams (3-2, 5.68 ERA) starting for the Cubs and LHP Caleb Smith (3-6, 4.38) getting the ball for the Diamondbacks. Williams is scheduled for his second start and third appearance since May 26. He had been sidelined for a little over a month because of appendicitis. Smith pitched in the seventh in a win over Pittsburgh last week.

——