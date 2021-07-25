Anyone for cricket? Mahela Jayawardene believes the Hundred can bring the sport to the Olympics





Anyone for cricket? Southern Brave coach Mahela Jayawardene believes the Hundred could be the format that eventually takes the sport to the Olympics… with ICC and MCC backing entry into the 2028 Los Angeles Games Mahela Jayawardene believes the Hundred could be the format cricket will break into the Olympics. While a cricket tournament is not yet a full part of a Games, only two teams competed when Britain defeated host nation France in Paris at the only show in 1900, both the ICC and MCC support its inclusion in Los Angeles 2028. Southern Brave’s coach in the inaugural league, Jayawardene sits on the ICC’s cricket committee, discussing which version of the game to put forward. Cricket great Mahela Jayawardene thinks the Hundred can bring the sport to the Olympics Jayawardene coaches Southern Brave in the inaugural league, which started in July “We’ll have to wait and see once the tournament has started, the enthusiasm for it and how people are embracing it, but Twenty20 was discussed as a format, T10 is an option, so why not the Hundred? If all goes well, time is tight and you’re done in two and a half hours, that would be great,” he said. A sticking point for the Hundred is that the International Olympic Committee would demand a world championship format, leaving Twenty20 the only short-form option under current guidelines. Meanwhile, a quickfire 56 from captain Jonny Bairstow inspired Welsh Fire to a five run win over Ben Stokes’ Northern Superchargers last night. Aiming to attract a new generation of cricket, The Hundred has been well received by fans Advertisement

