Sports
The 20 Most Valuable College Football Programs According to the WSJ
The college football world is once again buzzing with the potential of conference rescheduling. With name, picture and likeness sportsAs well as the ability to transfer once without penalty, and the expansion of the College Football Playoff likely, it is a time of change. Add that to the fact that TV deals will be coming, which is why we hear Texas and Oklahoma are well on their way to exiting the Big 12and overflow to the land of sweet tea and grits in the SEC.
It got us thinking about the value of a college football program. What if teams were valued as much as they are in professional sports on the open market?
Lucky for us, the Wall Street Journal (subscription may be required) did that exercise not too long ago. It looks like the WSJ would be a pretty solid source to start with on that sort of thing, so we’ll go with it. It did this by “analyzing each program’s revenue and expenses, along with cash flow adjustments, risk assessments, and growth forecasts.”
Sounds good.
There are certainly some nuances that have changed things a bit since this was all done in 2019 from 2018 figures, and there has been no re-evaluation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it still gives you an idea of the value of each program. You can keep it all in mind for when mass chaos ensues as teams position themselves for the future.
Here we go. These are the 20 most valuable college football teams, as rated by the Wall Street Journal at the end of 2019.
20
Michigan State Spartans
By the numbers
Value 2018: $354,160,110
Trends
2018 earnings: $75,674,898
Value 2017: $336,794,000
19
Washington Huskies
By the numbers
Value 2018: $440,821,919
Trends
2018 revenue: $102,248,826
Value 2017: $434,313,000
18
Iowa Hawkeyes
By the numbers
Value 2018: $458,973,690
Trends
Earnings 2018: $100,040,046
Value 2017: $483,564,000
17
South Carolina Gamecocks
By the numbers
Value 2018: $460,753,199
Trends
Earnings 2018: $101,297,652
Value 2017: $484,757,000
16
Arkansas Razorbacks
By the numbers
Value 2018: $462,727,317
Trends
2018 earnings: $99,599,352
Value 2017: $456.153,000
15
Nebraska Cornhuskers
By the numbers
Value 2018: $471,585,561
Trends
Earnings 2018: $93,990,274
Value 2017: $507,679,000
14
ties from Wisconsin
By the numbers
Value 2018: $474,552,451
Trends
2018 earnings: $88,713,614
Value 2017: $439,379,000
13
Penn State Nittany Lions
By the numbers
Value 2018: $518,754,453
Trends
Earnings 2018: $103,736,242
Value 2017: $549,497,000
12
Texas A&M Aggies
By the numbers
Value 2018: $540,883,003
Trends
Earnings 2018: $101,114,415
Value 2017: $522,863,000
11
Florida Gators
By the numbers
Value 2018: $634,885,946
Trends
2018 earnings: $117,963,328
Value 2017: $682,031,000
10
Tennessee Volunteers
By the numbers
Value 2018: $727,849,384
Trends
Earnings 2018: $113,766,836
Value 2017: $745.64 million
9
LSU Tigers
By the numbers
Value 2018: $727,849,384
Trends
Earnings 2018: $113,766,836
Value 2017: $745.64 million
8
Maroon Tigers
By the numbers
Value 2018: $871,907,615
Trends
2018 revenue: $128,960,499
Value 2017: $724,191,000
7
Oklahoma Sooners
By the numbers
Value 2018: $885,558,053
Trends
2018 revenue: $126,416,865
Value 2017: $1,001,967,000
6
Georgia Bulldogs
By the numbers
Value 2018: $891,099,506
Trends
2018 revenue: $138,088,467
Value 2017: $822.31 million
5
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
By the numbers
Value 2018: $913,401,562
Trends
2018 revenue: $118,740,294
Value 2017: $856,938,000
4
Michigan Wolverines Michigan
By the numbers
Value 2018: $924.625.003
Trends
Earnings 2018: $133,665,548
Value 2017: $892,951,000
3
Alabama Crimson Tide
By the numbers
Value 2018: $1,009,903,620
Trends
2018 revenue: $140,831,439
Value 2017: $930.001,000
2
Ohio State Buckeyes
By the numbers
Value 2018: $1,048,166,317
Trends
Earnings 2018: $136,574,384
Value 2017: $1,510,482,000
1
Texas Longhorns
By the numbers
Value 2018: $1,105,493,378
Trends
2018 revenue: $163,928,296
Value 2017: $1,243,124,000
