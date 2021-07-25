The 20 Most Valuable College Football Programs According to the WSJ





The college football world is once again buzzing with the potential of conference rescheduling. With name, picture and likeness sportsAs well as the ability to transfer once without penalty, and the expansion of the College Football Playoff likely, it is a time of change. Add that to the fact that TV deals will be coming, which is why we hear Texas and Oklahoma are well on their way to exiting the Big 12and overflow to the land of sweet tea and grits in the SEC. It got us thinking about the value of a college football program. What if teams were valued as much as they are in professional sports on the open market? Lucky for us, the Wall Street Journal (subscription may be required) did that exercise not too long ago. It looks like the WSJ would be a pretty solid source to start with on that sort of thing, so we’ll go with it. It did this by “analyzing each program’s revenue and expenses, along with cash flow adjustments, risk assessments, and growth forecasts.” Sounds good. There are certainly some nuances that have changed things a bit since this was all done in 2019 from 2018 figures, and there has been no re-evaluation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it still gives you an idea of ​​the value of each program. You can keep it all in mind for when mass chaos ensues as teams position themselves for the future. Here we go. These are the 20 most valuable college football teams, as rated by the Wall Street Journal at the end of 2019. 20 Michigan State Spartans

By the numbers Value 2018: $354,160,110 Trends 2018 earnings: $75,674,898

Value 2017: $336,794,000 19 Washington Huskies

By the numbers Value 2018: $440,821,919 Trends 2018 revenue: $102,248,826

Value 2017: $434,313,000 18 Iowa Hawkeyes

By the numbers Value 2018: $458,973,690 Trends Earnings 2018: $100,040,046

Value 2017: $483,564,000 17 South Carolina Gamecocks

By the numbers Value 2018: $460,753,199 Trends Earnings 2018: $101,297,652

Value 2017: $484,757,000 16 Arkansas Razorbacks

By the numbers Value 2018: $462,727,317 Trends 2018 earnings: $99,599,352

Value 2017: $456.153,000 15 Nebraska Cornhuskers

By the numbers Value 2018: $471,585,561 Trends Earnings 2018: $93,990,274

Value 2017: $507,679,000 14 ties from Wisconsin

By the numbers Value 2018: $474,552,451 Trends 2018 earnings: $88,713,614

Value 2017: $439,379,000 13 Penn State Nittany Lions

By the numbers Value 2018: $518,754,453 Trends Earnings 2018: $103,736,242

Value 2017: $549,497,000 12 Texas A&M Aggies

By the numbers Value 2018: $540,883,003 Trends Earnings 2018: $101,114,415

Value 2017: $522,863,000 11 Florida Gators

By the numbers Value 2018: $634,885,946 Trends 2018 earnings: $117,963,328

Value 2017: $682,031,000 10 Tennessee Volunteers

By the numbers Value 2018: $727,849,384 Trends Earnings 2018: $113,766,836

Value 2017: $745.64 million 9 LSU Tigers

By the numbers Value 2018: $727,849,384 Trends Earnings 2018: $113,766,836

Value 2017: $745.64 million 8 Maroon Tigers

By the numbers Value 2018: $871,907,615 Trends 2018 revenue: $128,960,499

Value 2017: $724,191,000 7 Oklahoma Sooners

By the numbers Value 2018: $885,558,053 Trends 2018 revenue: $126,416,865

Value 2017: $1,001,967,000 6 Georgia Bulldogs

By the numbers Value 2018: $891,099,506 Trends 2018 revenue: $138,088,467

Value 2017: $822.31 million 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

By the numbers Value 2018: $913,401,562 Trends 2018 revenue: $118,740,294

Value 2017: $856,938,000 4 Michigan Wolverines Michigan

By the numbers Value 2018: $924.625.003 Trends Earnings 2018: $133,665,548

Value 2017: $892,951,000 3 Alabama Crimson Tide

By the numbers Value 2018: $1,009,903,620 Trends 2018 revenue: $140,831,439

Value 2017: $930.001,000 2 Ohio State Buckeyes

By the numbers Value 2018: $1,048,166,317 Trends Earnings 2018: $136,574,384

Value 2017: $1,510,482,000 1 Texas Longhorns

By the numbers Value 2018: $1,105,493,378 Trends 2018 revenue: $163,928,296

Value 2017: $1,243,124,000 List What if the Big Ten were to revisit the expansion? Ten teams that make sense.









