The 20 Most Valuable College Football Programs According to the WSJ

The college football world is once again buzzing with the potential of conference rescheduling. With name, picture and likeness sportsAs well as the ability to transfer once without penalty, and the expansion of the College Football Playoff likely, it is a time of change. Add that to the fact that TV deals will be coming, which is why we hear Texas and Oklahoma are well on their way to exiting the Big 12and overflow to the land of sweet tea and grits in the SEC.

It got us thinking about the value of a college football program. What if teams were valued as much as they are in professional sports on the open market?

Lucky for us, the Wall Street Journal (subscription may be required) did that exercise not too long ago. It looks like the WSJ would be a pretty solid source to start with on that sort of thing, so we’ll go with it. It did this by “analyzing each program’s revenue and expenses, along with cash flow adjustments, risk assessments, and growth forecasts.”

Sounds good.

There are certainly some nuances that have changed things a bit since this was all done in 2019 from 2018 figures, and there has been no re-evaluation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it still gives you an idea of ​​the value of each program. You can keep it all in mind for when mass chaos ensues as teams position themselves for the future.

Here we go. These are the 20 most valuable college football teams, as rated by the Wall Street Journal at the end of 2019.

20

Michigan State Spartans

Mel Tucker, Michigan State’s new head football coach, will be greeted by Sparty at the Capital Region International Airport in Lansing on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

By the numbers

Value 2018: $354,160,110

Trends

2018 earnings: $75,674,898
Value 2017: $336,794,000

19

Washington Huskies

Aug 31, 2019; Seattle, WA, USA; Washington Huskies mascot, Harry the Husky, runs out of the tunnel before the start of a game against the Eastern Washington Eagles at Husky Stadium. Credit: Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports

By the numbers

Value 2018: $440,821,919

Trends

2018 revenue: $102,248,826
Value 2017: $434,313,000

18

Iowa Hawkeyes

December 27, 2019; San Diego, California, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes mascot Herky the Hawk gesturing in the first half against the Southern California Trojans during the Holiday Bowl at SDCCU Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee—USA TODAY Sports

By the numbers

Value 2018: $458,973,690

Trends

Earnings 2018: $100,040,046
Value 2017: $483,564,000

17

South Carolina Gamecocks

Sir Big Spur, the mascot of the University of South Carolina, wears a “Beat Tennessee” decal before a game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee on Saturday, October 26, 2019.
utvsc1026

By the numbers

Value 2018: $460,753,199

Trends

Earnings 2018: $101,297,652
Value 2017: $484,757,000

16

Arkansas Razorbacks

AUBURN, AL – AUGUST 30: Arkansas Razorbacks mascot Big Red bows during game against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan Hare Stadium on August 30, 2014 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

By the numbers

Value 2018: $462,727,317

Trends

2018 earnings: $99,599,352
Value 2017: $456.153,000

15

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Dec 30, 2016; Nashville, TN, USA; The Nebraska Cornhuskers mascot and cheerleaders perform at a pre-game pep rally against the Tennessee Volunteers at Nissan Stadium. Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

By the numbers

Value 2018: $471,585,561

Trends

Earnings 2018: $93,990,274
Value 2017: $507,679,000

14

ties from Wisconsin

Bucky Badger performs 65 pushups for the crowd during the University of Wisconsin 68-17 football game victory over Bowling Green at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin, Saturday, September 20, 2014. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel photo by Rick Wood/[email protected] JOURNALSENTINEL.COM

By the numbers

Value 2018: $474,552,451

Trends

2018 earnings: $88,713,614
Value 2017: $439,379,000

13

Penn State Nittany Lions

Dec 28, 2019; Arlington, Texas, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Shane Simmons (34) and linebacker Cam Brown (6) and the mascot celebrate after the game against the Memphis Tigers at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

By the numbers

Value 2018: $518,754,453

Trends

Earnings 2018: $103,736,242
Value 2017: $549,497,000

12

Texas A&M Aggies

September 8, 2018; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies mascot Reveille runs onto the field for the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Clemson Tigers at Kyle Field. Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

By the numbers

Value 2018: $540,883,003

Trends

Earnings 2018: $101,114,415
Value 2017: $522,863,000

11

Florida Gators

28 Sep. 2019; Gainesville, FL, USA; Florida Gators mascot, Albert, cheers with fans during the second half against the Towson Tigers at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Credit: Kim Klement—USA TODAY Sports

By the numbers

Value 2018: $634,885,946

Trends

2018 earnings: $117,963,328
Value 2017: $682,031,000

10

Tennessee Volunteers

Dec 5, 2020; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers mascot Smokey during the second half against the Florida Gators at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

By the numbers

Value 2018: $727,849,384

Trends

Earnings 2018: $113,766,836
Value 2017: $745.64 million

9

LSU Tigers

January 18, 2020; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers mascot Mike the Tiger points to the National Championship trophy during the LSU Championship trophy presentation at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Credit: Stephen Lew—USA TODAY Sports

By the numbers

Value 2018: $727,849,384

Trends

Earnings 2018: $113,766,836
Value 2017: $745.64 million

8

Maroon Tigers

Aug 31, 2019; Arlington, Texas, USA; Auburn Tigers mascot Aubie the Tiger celebrates with cheerleaders after beating the Oregon Ducks at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

By the numbers

Value 2018: $871,907,615

Trends

2018 revenue: $128,960,499
Value 2017: $724,191,000

7

Oklahoma Sooners

ATLANTA, GEORGI–DECEMBER 28: Oklahoma Sooners animal mascots Boomer and Sooner pull Sooner Schooner Conestoga wagon onto the field before the game against the LSU Tigers at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

By the numbers

Value 2018: $885,558,053

Trends

2018 revenue: $126,416,865
Value 2017: $1,001,967,000

6

Georgia Bulldogs

Nov 15, 2014; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia mascot UGA IX is shown on the field during their win over the Auburn Tigers at Sanford Stadium. Georgia won 34-7. Credit: Jason Getz—USA TODAY Sports

By the numbers

Value 2018: $891,099,506

Trends

2018 revenue: $138,088,467
Value 2017: $822.31 million

5

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Dec 28, 2019; Orlando, Florida, USA; The Notre Dame Fighting Irish mascot celebrates the field goal against the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half at Camping World Stadium. Credit: Jasen Vinlove—USA TODAY Sports

By the numbers

Value 2018: $913,401,562

Trends

2018 revenue: $118,740,294
Value 2017: $856,938,000

4

Michigan Wolverines Michigan

Michigan Senior DB Hunter Reynolds Signs Justin Fields Petition

Nov 18, 2017; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; A Michigan Wolverines helmet during their game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

By the numbers

Value 2018: $924.625.003

Trends

Earnings 2018: $133,665,548
Value 2017: $892,951,000

3

Alabama Crimson Tide

January 1, 2020; Orlando, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide mascot Big Al entertains fans before the Michigan Wolverines game at Camping World Stadium. Credit: Reinhold Matay—USA TODAY Sports

By the numbers

Value 2018: $1,009,903,620

Trends

2018 revenue: $140,831,439
Value 2017: $930.001,000

2

Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State vs. Alabama expensive, expensive

January 1, 2015; New Orleans, LA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes cheerleaders and mascot Brutus Buckeye lead the team onto the field prior to their 2015 Sugar Bowl game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY SportsDAY

By the numbers

Value 2018: $1,048,166,317

Trends

Earnings 2018: $136,574,384
Value 2017: $1,510,482,000

1

Texas Longhorns

Ohio State now has 3 of the top 15 Texas football prospects for 2022

Sep 21. 2019; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns fan poses with the University of Texas logo on Bevo Boulevard before the Oklahoma State Cowboys game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

By the numbers

Value 2018: $1,105,493,378

Trends

2018 revenue: $163,928,296
Value 2017: $1,243,124,000

