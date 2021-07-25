ASU Hockey: Sun Devil Josh Doan Selected by Coyotes in Second Round of NHL Draft, Ty Murchison Enters Fifth





The Arizona Coyotes welcomed another member of the Doan family into their organization on Saturday, selecting Arizona State Josh Doan as the 37th pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. The son of former Coyotes captain and all-time leading scorer Shane Doan, Doan committed to ASU in April after two years with the USHLs Chicago Steel. He will make his debut for the Sun Devils this fall, and if he does, he will officially become the highest-draft player in the program’s history. To tie it all together and come back to Arizona is definitely special, Doan said. I think no matter where you come from, it will be an honor to be selected by the team from your city. Being on the ice rink all my life as a kid just makes it so much more fun. A 62-right winger with excellent vision and puck skills, Doan should have an immediate impact for the Sun Devils in 2021-2022. While his skating isn’t up to NHL standards yet, it didn’t stop him from scoring the third-most points in the USHL last season, nor is it likely to limit him at the college level. ASU’s ability to recruit players of Doans’ caliber is testament to the program’s rise in recent years. With many of the Sun Devils players moving on beyond the coming season, Doan will be an important part of ASU’s future, and if all goes well, he will be a fixture for the Coyotes for years to come. Ty Murchison, the programs first born in California, was drafted a few rounds later. The Philadelphia Flyers selected the incoming freshmen in the fifth round with the 158th overall pick.

