



With Max Muncy on paternity leave and Mookie Betts and Cody Bellinger unavailable, the Dodgers added some depth to their bench on Saturday. The team called up outfielder Luke Raley and optioned pitcher Darien Nez. This will be Raley’s fifth stint in Los Angeles with the Dodgers. In 27 games, he hit .180 with a homerun and two runs batted in. Although he struggled in the major leagues, Raley was outstanding in Oklahoma City. In 42 games, he posted a .948 OPS and has nine homeruns and 43 RBI. Nez is sent back after appearing in last night’s match. He stood one run in 1. please 1 3 collection of action. He played in five games for the Dodgers this year, giving up five runs in 7 1 3 collections. The Dodgers now have 13 positioners and 13 pitchers, although they only have three available options off the bench with Bellinger and Betts both out. Update: 5:30 PM PT If you thought the Dodgers could go a day without putting a player on the injured list, you were wrong. LA recalled Mitch White and put Jimmie Sherfy on the list of injured right elbow injuries. This will be White’s fifth stint at the Premier League this season. Hes posted a 3.93 ERA with 19 strikeouts in 13 games for LA. Sherfy appeared in last night’s game and gave up three runs on two hits while pitching the 10th inning. Other news and comments The goal and hope is to have Mookie Betts play in San Francisco on Tuesday. He is still day to day.

Cody Bellinger could potentially see some action on first base when he comes back, limiting his running speed to help his hamstring.

Corey Seager is going to Arizona and will play some live games at Camelback Ranch early next week. Hopefully he can join the Dodgers next weekend.

Joe Kelly is unavailable from the bullpen. Dave Roberts said he felt pain after his outing last night. The hope is that the pain is not long-term.

Clayton Kershaw will throw a simulated game early next week. Once he’s through that, there’s a chance he could go on a drug habit. Will depend on how he feels afterwards.

