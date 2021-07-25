Cricketer, 29, arrested in front of teammates after sending explicit messages to pedo hunters posing as schoolgirls





THIS is when a cricketer who had sexed underage girls was confronted by pedophile fighters – in front of his shocked teammates. David Hymers was training at the Tynemouth Cricket Club when members of Guardians of the North, a pedophile hunter group, challenged him during the sick chats. 3 David Hymers was training at the Tynemouth Cricket Club when members of Guardians of the North, a group of pedophile fighters, challenged him Credit: NNP 3 Newcastle Crown Court heard how Guardians of the North, who create fake accounts to expose sexual predators, had tricked Hymers into chatting with teenagers aged 13 and 14 Credit: NNP His teammates looked on in horror when a member of the group said to the player, I need to talk to you about conversations you’ve had online. The police are on their way. Footage later shows two officers arresting the 29-year-old and leading him off the field. Hymers, of Warton Terrace, Heaton, Newcastle, later admitted to two charges of attempted sexual communication with a child. Newcastle Crown Court heard how Guardians of the North, who create fake accounts to expose sexual predators, had tricked Hymers into chatting with teenagers aged 13 and 14. TURNED CHATS Prosecutor Andrew Espley told the court that Hymers, who used the false name Hugh, had started his conversations with the chat: Hey, that’s a nice top, did you get it on sale because it’s 100 percent off with me. Mr Espley added: He said he would extend the offer to their pants. The conversations became more and more lively, the court was told. Hymers was confronted by the group last August. Mr Espley said: This matter came to the attention of authorities when Guardians of the North investigated the defendant’s profile and determined that he would be playing cricket for a local cricket club on 18 August. They showed up, spoke to him, they called the police and Mr. Hymers was arrested. ‘MORE AND MORE GRAPHICS’ The court heard that during the hospital interviews, in March and August last year, it was made very clear that the girls were minors – but Hymers continued the talks. Mr Espley said Hymers had also sent drawings of sex positions and photos of his penis during the twisted conversations. Hymers was sentenced to three years of community service with sex offender program requirements. He must sign the sex offender registry and comply with a sexual harm prevention order for five years. Mr Recorder Ben Nolan, QC, said pedophile hunters groups are perfectly legal, but added: Whether that should be approved or not, I’m not going to comment. He said to Hymers: It’s a trick, but it’s a trick you fell for. You fell for it for the worst reasons. 3 Footage later shows two officers arresting the 29-year-old and leading him off the field Credit: NNP

