Gus Johnson Gives Back To Detroit With Donation To Youth Soccer Program





Detroit In a field he said had shaped his life, Gus Johnson gave back. Johnson, the college football and basketball play-by-play announcer for Fox Sports with one of the most recognizable voices in the industry, is a Detroit native who played youth soccer for the West Side Cubs before attending high school at UD Jesuit. After former Michigan linebacker Adam Shibley, founder of The Uniform Funding Foundation (TUFF), a nonprofit founded in November 2018, reached out by email, Johnson wanted to do something important for his hometown. At McCabe Field, home to the West Side Cubs, a youth organization founded here in 1957, Johnson became the first TUFF Hometown Hero and donated $30,000, the largest donation in the organization’s history, toward the purchase of football uniforms, outfits for cheerleaders and a scoreboard. Fox Sports and Good Sports matched Johnson’s donation, and TUFF added $10,000 and raised $70,000 to help the Cubs with whatever they need. This is my home, Johnson said Saturday after the presentation. I’ve learned some of the best lessons of my life in that area here. In fact, I got my nickname, Gus, there, and it changed my life. This is my house. Detroit is my home. I love my city. I love the West Side Cubs and it was an honor for me to do this. And more importantly, when I hear my father’s voice in my head, it’s what I should do, and I’m late. I should have done this much earlier. With Johnson’s donation, TUFF provided 300 uniforms, including 200 for football with adidas jerseys and Xenith shoulder pads. The presentation also included Michigan linebacker Josh Ross and Michigan State cornerback Kalon Gervin, who were Cubs. Shibley said he essentially contacted Johnson via email. I wanted him to do it for his youth program, but he kept adding: I want to do more, I want to do more, said Shibley, who has transferred to Notre Dame, where he will play and work towards his master’s degree. He’s an incredible guy. He has become a mentor to me, and he is a wonderful person. I have no words for this because I never thought we could do something so big, and I am so excited about where the future of this foundation is headed. TUFF also made its first international donation on Saturday, when football kits reached Liberia. Shibley said it was in large part to honor Kwity Paye, former Michigan defensive end, who has been active in TUFF and is listed as a consciousness curator and is from there. The vision I had as a young sophomore in Michigan has doubled and tripled and it’s just coming to life, said Shibley, who works to add athletes and entertainers to donate to their communities. A Michigan defensive line man, Mazi Smith was born in Detroit and grew up in Grand Rapids. He was one of the TUFF participants on Saturday. I spent half my young life in Detroit, Smith said. It was about giving back to the people you come from. This is important. Offensive lineman Andrew Stueber is from Connecticut, but he has been active at TUFF. It’s definitely a sense of giving back to the community, Stueber said. I didn’t grow up here, but I know the struggle of a bunch of kids here and the struggle to find uniforms. That’s a huge thing for me. I like to bring joy because they deserve all the stuff they should get, the jerseys, the scoreboards because eventually they want to play football. You want to be able to offer everything to make them play at the highest level and with the most fun. So coming out here, giving back to a community that I spent four years in Michigan, is huge for me. I love to see smiles on all children’s faces. I get a tremendous amount of humility and pride from it. Johnson pointed to the football field and there he went from his first name, Augustus, to Gus after his coach decided he needed a nickname. I’d never been called Gus before, Johnson said, pointing to where he’d gotten his nickname. Right there. See that little patch of grass? He called Shibley one of the greatest young men he’s met and his connection to TUFF won’t end here. Johnson was visibly moved during the presentation and while interacting with the children and their families. It warms my heart, Johnson said. It makes me feel like I’m helping someone the way I was helped as a kid like West Side Cub, went to Boys Club, is part of St. Cecelia, went to UD High, played PAL, hockey at Jack Adams. People cared about me, and I want to show our kids that there are people who care about them who come from here, exactly where they come from.

