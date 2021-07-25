WF All Hands Center students take on street hockey





WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) — Students attending a summer camp at the All Hands Cultural Community Center on the east side of Wichita Falls had the chance to try out a sport that has come all the way from Europe to North Texas. We were trying to see if American street hockey would take off in Wichita Falls. So it just seemed to work on Saturday, everyone came together. It was a great day, said Ronnie Williams Youth Director of All Hands Cultural Community Center. A great day made possible only by the Olney couple Tom and Sandy Palmer, members of The American Street Hockey League, who decided to approach the community center staff for a street hockey day camp. The Palmers also donated more than $7,000 dollars in hockey equipment to the All Hands Cultural Community Center. I am connected with brother Titus and Ron. We have become friends over the years and this was just a natural progression to do something here in North Texas. These kids you see playing here, you can see them playing for the Stars in 20 years, said The American Street Hockey League member Tom Palmer. While the Palmers provided hockey sticks, pads and helmets. They still had to bring in coaches from the Dallas Ball Hockey League to learn the fundamentals of the game. This is stripped down basic how to play hockey. So learn how to hold the stick, learn how to move the ball, and do some basic shooting, said Mike Magliola, president of the Dallas Ball Hockey League. During the camp, there were 25 children from the centers’ summer programs, Lake Side City and Windthorst, all of whom smiled as they played ball. I think this is very important because it’s something new and it’s a co-ed game. So that you can develop teamwork and how to work with the other person. They also release a lot of aggression, so I think that’s a plus. In all the years I’ve been coaching, I’ve never seen this before, Williams said. For more information about The Wichita Falls All Hands Cultural Community Center street hockey team, visit their Facebook page. Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newschannel6now.com/2021/07/24/wf-all-hands-center-students-take-street-hockey/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos