Padres vs. Marlins – Game Recap – July 24, 2021

MIAMI — Fernando Tats Jr. hit his NL-leading 30th homerun for an early lead, but the Miami Marlins rallied late to beat the San Diego Padres 3-2 on Saturday-evening.

Jess Aguilar lined a leading, two-run single to the middle with one out in the seventh inning after reliever Tim Hill (5-5) walked pinch hitter Sandy Len and gave up consecutive singles to Miguel Rojas and Starling Marte. Aguilar’s single scored pinch runner Magneuris Sierra and Rojas.

We were facing a good team, so we had to take advantage like tonight, said Aguilar. This game is sometimes difficult. We did it tonight, so we have to keep doing it.

Braxton Garrett (1-1) threw seven innings with two runs in the longest start of his career. The lefthander gave up four hits, struckout 10 and walked once.

It gives me a lot of confidence because I know I can do what I did tonight, Garrett said. I just need to sort it all out.

Dylan Floro threw a perfect eighth and Yimi Garca got his 15th save in 17 chances with a scoreless ninth.

Garca walked lead-off batter Trent Grisham and struckout Manny Machado. Wil Myers grounded out to second baseman Isan Daz, who threw to short stop Rojas for power. Myers reached on a fielder’s choice, but the Marlins successfully challenged Grisham to interfere with Rojas’ delivery with a high slide, resulting in the out-of-bounds play.

Did I tell you how much I love replay and all the things that come with it? Miami manager Don Mattingly said. The call can go either way. Not quite sure how they interpreted that.

Plate umpire Doug Eddings ejected the Padres Tommy Pham for arguing over a called third strike in the eighth. Padres coach Skip Schumaker was ejected in the bottom of the eighth after a pitch to pinch hitter Joe Panik was called a ball. Ealier, Tats and Ha-Seong Kim surveyed mentioned third strikes against them.

It was frustrating. That’s as wide as I’ve seen a zone, said San Diego manager Jayce Tingler. Yes, total frustration. We have the same crew (Sunday) so we need to come out and be ready to wrap up a good road trip.

The first three games of the series required saves in the ninth inning and Miami finally got a chance to protect a late lead.

We were able to run it late, which was nice, Mattingly said.

San Diego starter Ryan Weathers hit his first Major League homerun, a solo shot in the third. Activated from the injured list Saturday, Weathers was limited to four scoreless innings and 73 pitches. The rookie lefthander gave up two hits, struckout four, walked three and hit a batter.

The Padres quickly struck against Garrett with a solo shot from Tats in the first. Tats drove Garrett’s first pitch near the top left center walkway pavilion.

Weathers gave San Diego a 2-0 lead with his shot over the midfield wall. He had three hits in his previous 19 at bats.

I saw Martes’ number, so I thought it was too much for him for a double, Weathers said. When I saw him quit, there’s no way out. It was a cool feeling.

Miami narrowed the lead to 2-1 after Rojas scored from third off San Diego third baseman Machados on a throwing error in the fifth.

HOMERUN CONNECTIONS

Tats and Weathers can now tell a home run-related story with their fathers, who are former major leaguers. Fernando Tatis Sr. homered against David Weathers on July 12, 2009, while the elder Tats played for the New York Mets and Weathers was in his final Major League-season with the Cincinnati Reds.

MESSAGE TO FANS:

Marlins fans have seen it so many times and with the trade deadline approaching, players may leave. Top players have been traded since the clubs first World Series Championship in 1997, mostly for prospects. The moves have sparked distrust from fans and contributed to some of the lowest attendance figures in the major leagues.

I would say (fans), don’t have that mentality, Marlins CEO Derek Jeter said Saturday. We look for ways to make ourselves better. We have made a lot of progress. The organization is stronger than three and a half years ago. We could be better. In the end we need to win more games.

TRAINERS ROOM

Padres: To make way for Weathers, RHP Miguel Diaz was chosen for Triple-A El Paso. …. RHP Dinelson Lamet (right forearm inflammation) faced it during a live inning before the game. Tingler was encouraged with a Lamets mix of fastballs and sliders. There is no direct indication of whether Lamet will move on to a drug rehabilitation assignment.

Marlins: Activated 3B Brian Anderson from the 60-day injured list. Anderson, who was sidelined due to a left shoulder subluxation, started Saturday and went 1 for 4. C Chad Wallach was assigned for assignment. … LHP Trevor Rogers (Lower Back Muscle Cramps) was placed on the 10-day IL. The team’s All-Star representative, Rogers has won seven of his first 10 decisions, but is 0-3 in six starts since June 10. He was scheduled to start on Sunday.

NEXT ONE

RHP Yu Darvish (7-4, 3.09) will begin the series final for the Padres on Sunday, while the Marlins have not yet announced a starter.

