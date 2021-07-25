Valley News – It’s Not Over Until It’s Over: Cricket Enthusiasts Follow T20 Building

WEST LEBANON They were happy to just play a game they love on the field.

A group of 22 men from across the Upper Valley gathered at Civic Memorial Field Friday night to play the Upper Valley’s first T20 cricket match. Some members of the group had been playing loosely for a few months, but this was the biggest turnout and most organized match to date.

The difficulties of the past year were present in some minds leading up to the match, but once the game started, nothing mattered. Even a brief interlude of distant thunder and lightning failed to dampen the mood. The participants wore smiles on their faces throughout the evening, laughed constantly and joked with each other.

The goal when we came in was to have fun, enjoy the game and be lucky. I think we have achieved that, Virbahu Jain said. No one feels like we won, wow. It’s like everyone won because I think this is a first in the series, and I think we’re looking forward to more.

Jain, who helped organize the game, joked beforehand about the weight some had gained during the pandemic. He said this race was a chance to get everyone moving a bit, but also to forget about the tough last year for a while.

He said the group, housed on WhatsApp, has 55 members who enjoy playing cricket. Most of the Fridays players already knew each other, and some brought friends along to join in.

Jain was pleased with the high turnout, both from players and family members who came to watch. About 25 to 30 family members showed up in the middle of the match.

I think it’s a sense of accomplishment because we can see that all the people here, all the relatives and everyone are happy, Jain said. I think it’s a sense of accomplishment from a community. It’s just happiness everywhere.

We’re going to think after this game and see how we can get more people involved and see if we can make it more inclusive for other communities in the area.

Jain, who lives in Hanover, arrived in the Upper Valley in 2010. Cricket had previously been played in the region, but this was the first T20 match. T20 is a shorter version of cricket, where each team is limited to 20 overs, or a delivery of six pitches by a bowler.

Rajeev Mishra, another participant and resident of Hanover, has lived in the region since 2001. He recalled cricket matches from the early to mid 2000s but said they weren’t playing 20 overs and the matches just had a different feel. They were less strict about the rules than compared to Friday.

The goal has always been to have fun and compete at the same time, Mishra said. Initially it was difficult for us to get people to play. Sometimes we played with four people, five people, depending on how many people came, just to feel that way. Now a lot of people are coming in.

Jain thought the higher attendance made a difference in the quality of the games. He said that pickup games with fewer people are still fun, but feel more like practice, while this felt more like an official competition.

Jain went into Friday’s game and had hoped that the strong attendance would lead to more matches in the future, possibly even setting up a league or tournament. After the drinks on Friday, he felt good about those opportunities.

The next goal is to get more people into work, Jain said. Because I think we partner with Lebanon facilities to have a special pitch for us. They’re going to clean the ground for us, they’re going to make a field for us, they’re going to maintain it. I don’t think we’ve ever had that in this region of the Upper Valley. So I think the goal is to have that.

Seth Tow can be reached at [email protected]