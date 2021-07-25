‘Seasoned’ defense for Lubbock Monterey’s football





The Monterey football team will rely on an experienced defensive squad as the Plainsmen introduce some new faces on offense. Monterey finished 4-6 last season after a heartbreaking 44-43 loss to El Paso Del Valle in the opening round of the playoffs. The Plainsmen finished fourth in a District 2-5A Division I that coach Wayne Hutchinson expects will be just as tough. Hutchinson sees big things in his defense, who returns six starters. “I expect us to be seasoned and very experienced,” Hutchinson said. “I think we bring a lot of speed into the field defensively and I think we have some guys who like to hit. So that’s a good combination.” Monterey’s 3-4 defense will be anchored by Angel Navarro at Nose Guard. Hutchinson praised the senior’s technique and ability to take on double teams. Senior Kaiden Desantiago will transition from offensive tackle to Navarro on the defensive line. They will clear room for linebackers Andrew Garcia and Jaden Hilliard. The group will also benefit from the return of outside linebacker ZykendricJohnson, who would start in 2020 before suffering an ACL injury. Xavier Brown leads a secondary that returns both safes and one cornerback. Hutchinson is excited about Jacobie Johnson’s potential, who will step in at the other cornerback spot. The offense will be inexperienced, with three starters back, but Hutchinson is keen to see what the new starters can do on the offensive line. The coach praised the size of the Plainsmen in the trenches, which will block for a district-wide runback. Trent White, a three year starter, is back. He ran for 298 yards and four touchdowns for an injury early in the fourth quarter against Del Valle. Hutchinson said the “explosive” senior is 5 feet-11 and 220 pounds. “It carries (the weight) well,” Hutchinson said. “He’s a hard runner. He’s a guy who can run around you or run over you. Really smart, really good guy. Works very, very hard. If he picks up where he left off, he’d be a could have a phenomenal year.” Blake Porter, who described Hutchinson as a smart two-threat quarterback, will start after dividing his time as a junior. Hutchinson said Porter is at the top of his class academically, benefiting the offense. “He’s a guy who’s going to make really good decisions,” Hutchinson said. “And he’s very quick with his feet. He runs about 4.5 (seconds) 40, so he’s got a lot of speed. He’s got a good, strong arm, makes good decisions. We’re a staggered offense, but we have a mixture from air strike and attack with a run-pass option. We’re pretty multiple in that regard, so Blake can handle that because he’s really smart.” Senior Center Zane Snodgrass is the only returning starter on the offensive line. The group welcomes sophomore Daegan Hinson, who checks in at 6-4, £340. “We’re getting three new faces on the attack line, but they’re really big kids,” Hutchinson said. “We’re excited about what they can do, we just don’t know what they can do until we get them in scrimmage and live-action.” Monterey will take a different approach this season after opting out of spring football. With the decision, the Plainsmen will receive a second scrimmage and an additional week of preparation for the season, which begins on August 2. Hutchinson believes the plan will benefit Monterey, which will see Class 6A No. 25 Midland Legacy will beat. “I know Midland Legacy needs to be loaded this year,” said Hutchinson. “They’re expected to be really good. With Legacy, we can evaluate our program, where it is. It allows us to evaluate our children, because they can expose any weakness you have in those two weeks.” Monterey Plainsmen Head Coach:Wayne Hutchinson 2020 record: 4-6 overall, 3-3 in district Base Offense:Spread Baseddefence:3-4 Last play-off appearance: 2020 Returning Lettermen:30 Top returnees:RB Trent White, NGAngel Navarro, OLB Jaden Hilliard, ILB Andrew Garcia, QB Blake Porter, C Zane Snodgrass, DB Xavier Brown.

