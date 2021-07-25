Tokyo Tennis Womens Wrap: Opening Day Sees Seeds Sail To The Second Round Of The Olympics





By Thomas Cluck After an uplifting and enlightening opening ceremony to officially light the coronavirus-delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics to order, tennis at the Ariake Coliseum saw a light but orderly order of play on opening day. After the honor of lighting the Olympic cauldron at the opening ceremony on Friday, the biggest tennis star at these Olympics, host of Japan’s Naomi Osaka, was moved to day two, while Poland’s Iga Swiatek, the champion of the 2020 French Open , led the first day. Swiatek, one of the top players at these Olympics, rode past a well-known veteran of the sport, Germany’s Mona Barthel, and routinely won 6-2, 6-2 to get off the track quickly and the sweltering heat on this Tokyo harsh courts. The woman who followed up this year’s Swiateks 2020 Roland Garros victory with one of her own this year, Czech Barbora Krejickova, also had a light day at work, receiving a 5-2 retirement from Kazakhstan’s Zarina Diyas. Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic destroyed Jessica Pegula, one of Team USA’s highest tennis expectations, making a difficult match on paper look easy in a comfortable 6-3, 6-3 win. Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina, who has appeared on the scene for the past two years, including beating Serena Willams from this year’s French Open, stopped Australia’s 2011 US Open winner Samantha Stosur and appeared in her final Olympics with 6-4, 6-2. In other results, the original Olympic nation, Greece, saw a win for their own Spartan Maria Sakkari, saving set points in the opening set to come back and beat Estonian Anett Kontaveit in two straight sets 7-5, 6-2 in the heat of the day. Team Canada saw teen Leylah Fernandez win over controversial Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska, fresh from serving a performance-enhancing drug ban, to win 6-3, 3-6, 6-0. Finally, 2019 French Open runner-up Marketa Vondrousova Netherlands defeated Kiki Bertens, who is retiring this year and won 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 to continue. Two notable women’s doubles results, always a popular event at the Olympics, saw Spanish duo Garbine Muguruza and Carla Suarez Navarro, who made her comeback from beating cancer, also multiple major doubles winner Elise Mertens and Alison van Uytvanck 6- beat 3, 7-6. Ukraine suffered another defeat when Elina Svitolina and Yastremska fell to Frances Alize Cornet and Fiona Ferro 6-2, 6-4. Day two sees some big names in action with the world number one and Australia’s newly crowned Wimbledon champion Ashleigh Barty against Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo, the Japanese star Osaka starting her quest for home glory against China’s Zheng Saisai and Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus taking on the Polish Magda Linette. Extrajudicial actions include Rio 2016 bronze medalist Petra Kvitova taking on Italy’s Jasmine Paolini, Czech Republic’s Wimbledon finalist Karolina Pliskova facing Frances Cornet, Spain’s Muguruza facing Russia’s Veronika Kudermetova and Ukraine’s Svitolina facing Germany’s Laura Siegemund. Team USA sees a new top hope Jennifer Brady take on Italy’s Camila Giorgi.





