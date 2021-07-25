Tomokazu Harimoto wants to end the supremacy of Chinese table tennis

Eighteen-year-old No. 4 in the world, Tomokazu Harimoto, hopes to do what many consider nearly impossible: end China’s 13-year-old men’s Olympic table tennis by claiming Japan’s first gold in the sport.

In his Olympic debut, the naturalized Japanese athlete, born to Chinese parents who are both former professional table tennis players, hopes to outdo the men’s bronze Jun Mizutani won in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, Japan’s first Olympic singles table tennis medal.

Later that year, Harimoto stunned the world by becoming the youngest junior world champion and claiming the title at just 13 years old.

In 2017, he became the youngest winner of an ITTF World Tour men’s singles title, winning the Czech Open title at the age of 14 years and 61 days. The following year, he took a milestone win at the 2018 World Tour Grand Finals.

Considered Japan’s brightest young talent, Harimoto left a big mark on the table tennis world at a very young age.

Conversely, at 32 years old, Mizutani is an Olympic veteran, having played in three previous matches. In Tokyo, he doesn’t get a chance to defend his single bronze as he takes part in the team event and teams up with another young Japanese star, Mima Ito, in mixed doubles.

“I’m going all out (to win gold) because I know this is my last Olympics. I’m leaving without regrets,” Mizutani said.

With no comparable experience to lean on, Harimoto took advantage of the one-year postponement of the Tokyo Games due to the coronavirus pandemic and an eight-month hiatus from competition to get ready to seize his golden opportunity.

Harimoto’s focus is not just to threaten the Chinese, who have won 28 of the 32 Olympic gold medals in table tennis since the sport was first introduced in 1988, but to keep the message of “Recovery Olympics” alive. to keep.

Harimoto, born in 2003 in Sendai, which was hit by a devastating earthquake and tsunami in 2011, said he wants the Tokyo Olympics to be as much about recovery from that disaster as it is about the world’s struggle to get out of the coronavirus. to come.

“As a resident of Miyagi Prefecture, I want to focus on the recovery story of the Olympic Games and the joint fight against the pandemic. I will keep these two things in mind when I go to court,” Harimoto said.

“Ten years have passed, but I am still struggling to come to terms with the tragedy. As the coronavirus pandemic calms down, I hope that people will visit Miyagi and the Tohoku regions to witness the reconstruction,” he said.

Harimoto is coming to Tokyo with no real competition in the run-up to the Olympics, but Japan’s table tennis technical director Yoshihito Miyazaki said the pandemic has disrupted the lives of all athletes and there could be a downside.

“It’s a setback, but it also means that the Chinese players haven’t had a chance to meet us. So it’s a level playing field,” Miyazaki said.

China claimed a clean sweep of four gold medals in Rio 2016, with Ma Long and Ding Ning winning the men’s and women’s titles, respectively.

Ma, widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, is back to defend his title after finally winning his first gold in singles in Brazil, with Fan Zhendong the other contender for the Chinese men’s singles.

Harimoto was pulled on Fan’s side of the bracket, so he’ll have to get past the top-seed and fellow Olympic debutant if he wants a shot at gold.

Koki Niwa, the other entrant in the men’s singles, could have a semi-final with Ma, but must first get past German veteran Dimitrij Ovtcharov and Brazilian star Hugo Calderano.

Harimoto’s first game is scheduled for Tuesday.