Illini alumni House of ‘Paign angry in first round in Peoria





PEORIA After an impressive quarterfinal in the 2020 edition of The basketball tournamentHouse of Paign’s Coach Mike LaTulip had high hopes for this year’s campaign. With a No. 2 seed and a convenient regional location in the Peoria Civic Center, along with a talented group of former Illini standouts on the roster, optimism made sense. But when Saturday afternoon arrived and the Illinois faithful lined the stands, 15-seeded Jackson TN Underdawgs stole the show. After swapping out the entire run of leads, the Underdawgs scored the final six points, 64-58 in a crushing, physical play in the first round of the TBT. The Underdawgs advance to the winner of Saturday night’s game between Always A Brave, a team of Bradley alumni, and the Chicago Hoopville Warriors. That game ended after the deadline. All match ups:Schedule, Prospects for Games in The Basketball Tournament 2021 in Peoria Former Illini guard Rayvonte Rice was the only player to find a groove, scoring 21 points and limping six rebounds. While the Underdawgs had no players to score more than 10 points, their 45 points narrowed the House of Paigns down to five. When it came down to the Elam Ending, the fourth quarter turn of the tournament that eliminates late game free-throw parties, the Underdawgs grabbed the defense and hit a handful of clutch jumpers. Suddenly, LaTulip was faced with a roomful of reporters after one of the worst defeats of his fledgling coaching career. A former walk-on in Illinois itself, LaTulip’s disappointment bled into his words. Period, they played harder than us, LaTulip said. They had more intensity. They lost balls faster, they were faster on the glass. When those things happen and you’re down like that, it’s really hard to get over that. The playing time does not matter, he added. We have yet to go out and do what we do. Back to Champagne:7-footer Kofi Cockburn returns to basketball in Illinois Underdawgs did not play as a 15 seed. The 2019 quarter-finalists, even without standout former Arkansas guard Jaylen Barford, were quite comfortable with torturing the almost entirely Illini crowd. After falling behind early after a flurry of 3s from guards Rice, Juice Thompson and Demetri McCamey, the Underdawgs roared back to take a 21-17 lead at the end of the fourth quarter, delivering a nine-point run. They took a 35-29 lead at halftime, but House of Paign made a quick comeback from the break, beating the Underdawgs 20-9. Rice scored three consecutive buckets, including a fastbreak trey that drew House of Paign within four points around the third quarter of six minutes. Center Nnanna Egwu, the all-time block leader for Illinois, nailed a 3 from the top of the key to further narrow the lead. We were just trying to get some energy, Rice said. Like Mike said, we had eight guys, we were trying to find that energy, defense, offense and just build on it. We are all pros, know how to play ball. They just played better. The arena reached its peak when former Illinois guard Brandon Paul tipped off a missed shot to give House of Paign a 42-41 lead with 3:16 to go in the third quarter. But House of Paign got cold in the fourth quarter and the Underdawgs flipped the script and defeated them 20-9. House of Paign shot only 3-of-15 in the closing period. Pauls equalized only 3 of the night at 58, but his foul on Marquis Weddle put him on the free throw line with the Underdawgs just one point away from the 64-point goal score. Weddle made it, and at that point House of Paign had crashed. It was a stark contrast to last summer when House of Paign toppled No. 1 seed Carmens Crew as a 16 seed. The former Illini stars have never found their shooting rhythm. House of Paign also didn’t have a former Illinois security guard and breakthrough star of last year’s campaign, Andrs Feliz, who couldn’t get a temporary US visa in time after playing professionally in Spain. ‘An inspiration for all of us’:Illini footballer Bobby Roundtree dies aged 23 In the end, LaTulip put most of the blame for the disappointing performance on himself. A lot of that falls on me today, he said. I need to be better in that regard, making sure I was bringing guys in and taking guys out. If you have eight guys, you risk flying a little too close to the sun. This tournament has a lot of good players, a lot of good teams, said LaTulip. It doesn’t matter what the seed is, so it’s a hard pill to swallow. But I’m proud of these guys for wearing orange and blue again, for sacrificing their time to come with us. Underdawgs guard Terrandus Smith, who scored 10 points, said the team is confidently moving forward in the tournament, although it was not lacking for Saturday. Don’t expect the Jackson, Tennessee-based team to shed that underdog label. I don’t care if you think we were the best team, Smith said. I’m going to see myself as the underdog forever. The moment you stop branding yourself as an underdog, it can come back to bite you. Regional TBT Illinois All matches are at Carver Arena in Peoria. Saturday first round Boeheim’s Army 65, Power of Seoul 53 Jackson TN Underdawgs 64, House of ‘Paign 58 Team Heartfire 78, The Overlooked 65 Always a Brave 75, Chicago Hoopville Warriors 73 Sunday first round 5: (5) Autism Army vs. (12) SCD Hoops, Afternoon (ESPN3) 6: (4) Always us vs. (13) Peoria All Stars, 2 p.m. (ESPN3) 7: (1) Golden Eagles vs. (16) B1 Ballers, 5 p.m. (ESPN3) 8: (8) Brotherly love vs. (9) Playing for Jimmy V, 7pm (ESPN3) Second round of Monday Monday 9: Winners 5 & 6, 1pm (ESPN3) 10: Winners 7pm and 8pm, 3pm (ESPN3) 11: (3) Boeheim’s Army vs. (11) Team Heartfire, 6:00 PM (ESPN2) 12: (15) Jackson TN Underdawgs vs. (7) Always A Brave, 8pm (ESPN2) Wednesday’s third round 13: Winners 10 & 11, 6pm (ESPN2) 14: Winners 9 & 12, 8pm (ESPN2) Winners Advance to TBT Championship Round in Dayton, Ohio

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pjstar.com/story/sports/college/basketball/2021/07/24/tbt-2021-illini-alumni-house-paign-upset-first-round-peoria/8074392002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos