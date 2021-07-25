Cricket Scotland chief Gus Mackay on challenges for the future of the sport





THE domestic scene seems healthier. And the long-term picture is more optimistic. But Gus Mackay, the beleaguered chief executive of Cricket Scotland, still has no trouble searching.

Hopes that the recent resumption of competitive action for both the men’s and women’s teams would herald a summer of international cricket at home and abroad has proved somewhat misplaced.

Shane Burger’s men had hoped to continue their streak of one-day internationals in the Netherlands with the resumption of World Cricket League 2 matches, the convoluted path that could eventually lead to a place at the 2023 50-over World Cup. However, scheduled matches against Nepal and Namibia are in violation of the coronavirus restrictions and have now been rescheduled for next year. The women’s team also had to forgo home field advantage in their T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier, with the tournament being moved to Spain, as was the Men’s Under-19 World Cup Pathway. Mackay remains at the mercy of the pandemic as he attempts to plot an international calendar made nearly impossible with different regions all at different stages in their battle against the virus and global travel still precarious to say the least. The odds of getting a test country to stop by for a game or two in Edinburgh before or after touring England seem to be shrinking by the day, even as we head back to full houses at many sporting venues. But Mackay will continue to try to make something happen, despite the increasingly demanding circumstances. “You can now safely host events with bubbles and the rest, but it’s just the logistics of getting teams from different parts of the world to one location,” he admits. “Each country is at a different stage of the pandemic and that makes it a real challenge to make agreements. “Initially, it was Nepal that struggled to travel. And when their situation got better, Namibia went into lockdown. So in the interest of player safety – which is paramount – we have made the decision to postpone it until next year. “The big problem around all this is quarantine. Countries on the red list should be quarantined for 10 days, which is simply not feasible. “We are still working on a plan to arrange matches here or elsewhere. If we can’t get it, it won’t be a lack of trying. “We also need to consider the potential cost of hotel quarantine for all our players in an already difficult financial environment.” The big event still on the men’s team calendar is the T20 World Cup in October. Having recently moved from India to the United Arab Emirates and Oman with the virus still problematic in the subcontinent, Mackay remains quietly confident the tournament will go ahead. How much competitive action Shane Burger’s side will be able to fit before they return to the big stage, however, is another matter. “We’re still looking to get some opposition to the Grange this summer, but it’s just trying to figure out what that might look like,” Mackay added. “We’ve moved to plan B, but it’s a very fluid situation.” However, there was some unexpected good news recently from the International Cricket Council (ICC). After shrinking the 50-over World Cup from 14 teams to 10 – meaning Scotland painfully fell short of a place at the 2019 edition in England – the game’s governing body has realized the error of their ways and a reverse fret implemented, with the 2027 event poised to welcome another 14 countries. The 2024 T20 World Cup will also be expanded from 16 teams to 20, giving countries like Scotland a much better chance of being represented at every major tournament in the future. “That’s great news and that’s what it’s all about: giving more opportunities to associated countries like ours,” Mackay added. “That is a huge positive point for us and gives us something very tangible to work towards further down the chain. “If you look at what other sports are doing, they’re making tournaments bigger rather than smaller, so we’re happy that the ICC has expanded the World Cups again. Missing the latter was difficult for us, both financially and in terms of the interest the sport would have generated.” Extra help comes closer to home with domestic cricket – including the Regional Pro Series – played across the country. “That was always our priority to get cricket going here in Scotland and we did,” added Mackay. “I am very grateful to all clubs and officials for making this possible. So there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

