Football prep: South Charleston is no longer a sleeper in AAA | american football
Last year, South Charleston crept up on the other contenders in Class AAA and came out on top with a state championship in a COVID-shortened season.
This year, the Black Eagles will not get the luxury of sneaking into the title fight. Not with the roster they have back.
Starting with All-State quarterback Trey Dunn and two defensive players getting Division I scholarship offers, SC sports not only a ton of players with experience, but also players who have already reached the high school level.
On offense, there’s Dunn and running backs Mondrell Dean and Amelio Miller, last season’s top three rushers, along with elusive receivers JahDen Estep and Wayne Harris, second-team All-State tackle Xavier Bausley (6-foot-5, 310 pounds ) and impressive guard Nijil Amburgey (6-1, 270).
On defense, three of the team’s top four tacklers lost, including Cincinnati edge rusher recruit Zeiqui Lawton, but six of the SC’s eight players on the defensive line or at linebacker all return, including two juniors who already have Division 1 offers. defensive end Zimarian Mari Lawton (6-4, 250), younger brother of Zeiqui Lawton and linebacker Mondrell Dean (6-4, 220).
So the Black Eagles have gone from flying under the radar and turned into arguably the Class AAA team to see come in this season. From 2017-19, SC posted three consecutive losing seasons (11-21 in total), only to bounce back strongly last year, going 6-0 and capturing the state title as COVID protocols cut just four of the 15 AAA playoffs. allowed games. disputed.
Entering his ninth season as a coach, Donnie Mays realizes he has a lot of talent but doesn’t pay much attention to hitting the bullseye this year rather than lurking unnoticed.
We don’t really care, Mays said. We do not care. All we do is celebrate what we did last year, and we had a really good season, especially growing up as a bunch of freshmen going into their second season. That was a younger group, and a lot of kids who played as freshmen were sophomores, and now they’re juniors.
Last year the focus was on improving from the year before and we have done that drastically. We improved in points per game, we improved defensively. We had a very good football team.
Dunn, who controls traffic in violation from his position below the center, also offers advice on how to deal with the renewed expectations.
I think that’s something to make sure our guys understand, Dunn said, that every week everyone would get the best shot. So we have to make sure we are prepared and don’t take anyone lightly.
A capsule look at some SCs returning from a foul averaging 50.6 points and 520 yards:
- Dunn: Thrown for 1,865 yards and 23 touchdowns in six games (310.8 yards per game) with only four interceptions. Also ran for 289 yards and seven scores, good for 30 overall TDs.
- Dean: Led the team in rush (393 yards, six TDs) and caught seven passes for 120 yards and one score.
- Miller: Flashy freshman explosiveness with 306 yards rushing and two TDs, adding six catches for 40 yards.
- Estep: Tied for the team leader with 23 receptions, making them 370 yards and two touchdowns.
And a closer look at some of the top players from a defense that allowed less than 16 points per game and forced 22 turnovers in six games:
- Lawton: Has D1 offerings from Arkansas State, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, Florida A&M, and Miami (Ohio). Had 28 tackles and six QB rushes last year.
- Dean: Teams best returning tackler (39 stops, 12 tackles for loss, interception return for touchdown). Has D1 offers from Cincinnati and Miami (Ohio).
- Jayson Barnett, line of defense: 26 tackles surrendered, 10 of them for lost distance and 11 quarterback haste.
- Caiden Davis, linebacker: Had a total of 30 tackles, including five for lost yardage.
- Hunter Withrow, linebacker: Finished with 19 tackles and two fumbles.
- Jaiearnest Keys, Defense Line: Came with 17 tackles, two of which were QB sacks.
- Harris, DB: Had 13 tackles, two tackles for loss, dealt seven passes and intercepted two others. Also had eight catches for 87 yards as a receiver.
Mays knows the biggest blow to his defense is the loss of 2020 Gazette-Mails Kanawha Valley Player of the Year Zeiqui Lawton, but three of his four linemen are back in Mari Lawton, Barnett and Bausley. And Mays ranks high on a few up-and-coming sophomores.
We’ve got another kid, Aaron Clark, and he’s chewing his head, Mays said, and he’s a strong kid, and we’ve got another, Devin Bruer, and he’s a tall, athletic kid. So we have two guys that we think can fill the void if needed. In fact, we’re confident enough with those two guys that we might be able to get Bausley back just to insult the whole time.
We return both our inside linebackers [Davis and Withrow], and Mondrell Deans back, so if you break it down like this, six of your eight guys in the… [tackle] box are back, and that’s a pretty good number to have.
Even on special teams, South Charleston is filled, as Chase Edwards averaged 40.3 yards per point and 30 of 33 extra-point kicks last season.
