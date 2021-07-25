Ashley Barty eliminated in round 1 of Olympic tennis tournament





Australia’s Ashleigh Barty is out of Olympic singles. Just two weeks after winning her first title at Wimbledon, No. 1 Barty fell in straight sets to Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain, 6-4, 6-3. Under a blazing sun combined with high humidity and temperatures above 90 degrees Fahrenheit, Barty never found her rhythm against the 24-year-old Spaniard. Barty saved two set points in the first set and two match points while serving 3-5 in the second set. But on Sorribes Tormos’ third chance, Barty scored a backhand volley, a final foul in a 94-minute game that was packed with it. Barty is number 1 in the world and the favorite in every tournament she enters, but women’s tennis is an open competition these days. She has often said that there is so much depth to the women’s tour that any player can be pushed into any tournament from the first match.

That’s exactly what happened on Sunday at the Olympics, which sometimes seem like the most random of all tennis competitions. Four years ago, Puerto Rico’s Monica Puig, who has never made it to the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam, took the gold medal in the women’s tournament.

Barty struggled from the start on Sunday despite showing flashes of her world-class form. The 10th game of the first set was the match in a nutshell. Facing two set points and even trying to equalize in the opening set, Barty stuck the sideline with a high crosscourt backhand, then shot another backhand at the next point on the trailing edge of the baseline. For a moment it looked like Barty was going to go through the shaky start. But then she made two costly mistakes and Sorribes Tormo was in the lead. It was more of the same in the second set as Barty kept shooting balls wide and long and into the net, even on her patented slice backhand. She had a chance to take the set and break Sorribes Tormos’ serve in game six, but failed to convert her two break points. She wouldn’t win a race the rest of the way. Barty was not the only player of note to have an unfortunate end on Sunday. Britain’s former No. 1 and two-time gold medalist Andy Murray withdrew from singles competition with a nagging strain of his right quadriceps. Murray will continue to compete for Great Britain in the men’s doubles tournament with Joe Salisbury. The duo won their first round match on Saturday.

I am very disappointed to have to withdraw, but the medical staff advised me against playing in both events, Murray said. So I made the difficult decision to retire from singles and focus on doubles with Joe. Barty now heads to North America for the summer hard court swing of the pro tour that concludes with the US Open. Due to Australia’s strict rules regarding travel during the coronavirus pandemic, she has been on the road since March and won’t be returning home until the fall.

