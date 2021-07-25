Japanese Ito and Mizutani reach semi-finals table tennis mixed doubles





Japan’s Mima Ito and Jun Mizutani fought back from the brink to defeat Germany’s Petrissa Solja and Patrick Franziska in a seven-match thriller, reaching the mixed doubles table tennis semifinals at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday. Second seeded Ito and Mizutani trailed 9-2 by one point in the final game and survived six match points before taking the upper hand with 11-8, 5-11, 3-11, 11-3, 9-11, 11 -8, 16-14 at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium. Japan’s Mima Ito (R) and Jun Mizutani compete against Germany in the table tennis quarter-finals at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium on July 25, 2021. (Kyodo) “It was an incredibly exciting game, even if there was no medal on it,” said Mizutani. “We just refused to give up and that led us to this victory.” Ito said: “I really feel we got this win thanks to Mizutani. He has such determination and kept giving me words of encouragement and looks. I’m a winner because I’m linked to him.” Ito, 20, and Mizutani, 32, are among the medal favorites in the mixed doubles, added to the table tennis schedule for the first time at the Tokyo Olympics. Next in the semifinals are Taiwan’s third seed Lin Yun-ju and Cheng I-ching. “Now we are at the stage where medals are at stake. We have worked very hard and are going for the gold medal, so of course we want to win the next game,” said Mizutani. Ito said: “Of course we have a medal in mind. If you win, a medal follows, so we just want to get the job done and have fun.” Both Ito and Mizutani also represent host nation Japan in the team events here. Related Coverage: Japanese duo opens with win in Olympic debut table tennis in mixed doubles double Olympics: 18-year-old Harimoto wants to turn the tables to end Chinese supremacy

