Young people enter sewerage in Noida to fetch cricket ball, 2 killed





Two of the four boys who entered a sewer tank in Noida to kill a cricket ball died after inhaling toxic fumes.

Two boys died after entering a sewer tank in Noida to retrieve a cricket ball. Two boys in their twenties died after entering a Noida sewer tank to retrieve a cricket ball. A total of four boys had entered the tank, despite the request of Jal Nigam operator Balram Singh who was on site. Read: Domestic worker dies after falling from 14th floor in Greater Noida When the boys went into the sewer, they fainted from the presence of toxic fumes. Balram Singh brought them out one by one and sought the help of the local people and the police. Police immediately rushed them to the nearest hospital where two boys identified as Sandeep (22) and Vishal Kumar Srivastava (27) were pronounced dead by doctors. The other two boys have been referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Read: Noida police take action against 434 people for consuming liquor in public places Click here for IndiaToday.ins’ full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

